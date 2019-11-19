.
ABSOLUTE PROOF THAT ROBERT (“HUNTER”) BIDEN WAS TAKING PAY-TO-PLAY PAYMENTS FROM BURISMA HOLDINGS at least 14 months before Donald Trump was even a candidate for President.
We noticed that one of our links on the Pilgrims Society was not taking you directly to the lists. We updated the link and here is a copy for your email files.
Pilgrims Society membership lists
Congressional Record – PILGRIMS SOCIETY membership lists, Aug. 06, 1940:
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1940-08-06-GPO-CRECB-1940-pt-19-v86-1-Steps-Toward-British-Union-a-World-State-and-International-Strife-PTS-I-IX-Remarks-of-Hon-J-Thorkelson-MN-House-of-Reps-Gov-Printing-Off-Aug-06-1940.pdf
Selected PILGRIMS SOCIETY shortlist:
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-08-10-Pilgrims-Society-Summary-NNDB-accessed-Aug-10-2019.pdf
PILGRIMS SOCIETY List only:
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-09-19-Pilgrims-Society-Membership-List-(1902-ca-2012)-compiled-by-Arlene-FreeLists-org-accessed-Sep-19-2019.pdf
PILGRIMS SOCIETY list with detailed commentary:
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-PILGRIMS-SOCIETY-US-British-Historical-Membership-List-includes-Biographies-and-Sources-2548-pgs-per-Name-by-Joel-van-der-Reijden-ISGP-last-updated-2017.pdf
Trump administration plans rule to send illegal immigrants back to home country
k4jjj posts:
That Pentagon brass won’t act against the rogue Lt. Col. Vindman is all you need to know about sedition in the top ranks. Vindman is bringing dishonor and suspicion to America’s officer corps. This plotter of an overthrow should be court martialed. The SOB told the government of Ukraine to disregard his Commander-in-Chief’s words and policies. I don’t care how “strong” and “rebuilt” is our military if its leadership is openly and dangerously disloyal to the U.S. Constitution.
We are excited to see posts like these (below). Folks are finally connecting the dots and seeing that what all of these deep state-shadow government employees have in common is their allegiance to SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICE. If your favorite media channels are not talking about SES…why? Are they clueless? Have no research skills? Fake news? Limited hangouts and controlled oppo?
Don’t be surprised when we find out that she is SES.
From Sabo, the based street artist.
Y’all remember Arvinder Sambei?
Origins of the Coup
The FBI-Mueller-Sambir/Sambei Connection Exposed
Brad Parscale: Democrats Admit What Impeachment is Really About
Sizzling presidential tweets (in no particular order)
“Congressman Van Drew (D-NJ) SLAMS Democrats for ‘fracturing the Nation’ with Impeachment probe. ‘We already know how it’s going to end.” @FoxNews
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019
Mark Levin speaking one week after I took office. This was always a planned COUP and the Radical Left Democrats will suffer at the polls in 2020! pic.twitter.com/XHd5grQUaM
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019
At my meeting with Jay Powell this morning, I protested fact that our Fed Rate is set too high relative to the interest rates of other competitor countries. In fact, our rates should be lower than all others (we are the U.S.). Too strong a Dollar hurting manufacturers & growth!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2019
The Do Nothing Democrats have disgraced our great Country! https://t.co/lcSs55Wo18
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2019
Nancy Pelosi just stated that “it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.” @FoxNews In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2019
Don’t believe everything you read from Alex Jones and Mike Adams. All of their material needs careful consideration. Although they may frequently have good articles and videos, their staff researchers and writers miss the truth mark more than often.
Speaking of health… is Ruth still working from home?
The headline “Roger Stone: Trump Adviser Found Guilty On All Charges in Trump Hacking Case” is deliberately designed to make you believe a court has found Stone was involved in “Wikileaks hacking”. In fact this is the precise opposite of the truth. Stone was found guilty of lying to the Senate Intelligence Committee by claiming to have links to Wikileaks when in fact he had none. And of threatening Randy Credico to make Credico say there were such links, when there were not.
It is also worth noting the trial was nothing to do with “hacking” and no hacking was alleged or proven. Wikileaks does not do hacking, it does “leaks”. The clue is in the name. The DNC emails were not hacked. The Guardian is fitting this utterly extraneous element into its headline to continue the ludicrous myth that the Clinton campaign was “Hacked” by “the Russians”. Read more.
Leftism – Not Just Wrong, But Evil
Doug Collins: This is what the founding fathers warned us against
I am FARTACUS
Eric Swalwell Rips a Massive Fart on Live TV
an interesting connection between George Kent and alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella. On Dec 9, 2015, exactly as Biden effort to link IMF $1 billion to Shokin removal was coalescing, Ciaramella met Daria Kaleniuk of the StateDept+Soros funded Anti-Corruption Action Center. pic.twitter.com/9IDVkpcHyU
— Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 18, 2019
Thread: https://t.co/uV9b8ZgeY9
Is This Boeing Blowback Or Anger At Lack Of Support For Aramco?
Royal Family Biographer Defends Prince Andrew: ‘Soliciting Sex From Minors is Not Pedophilia’
Flashback (1984): Johnny Carson makes a joke about Prince Andrew being a pedophile.
Hawkins6 identifies the folks in the photo.
The following group picture of some of the “Resistance members” is quite a revealing and odd mix of anti Trumpers. (Picture and description from Steynonline)
“Kathy Griffin is on the rug in an attractive cocktail dress and necklace. The economist Paul Krugman is rather less stylishly garbed in dark polo shirt, alongside Philippe Reines, former advisor to Hillary Clinton, and (at far left) E Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s. On the right-hand side of the picture is onetime CNN /Al Jazeera correspondent Soledad O’Brien and behind her, semi-obscured, is George Conway III, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President.”
Pope Suddenly Replaces Top Vatican Financial Regulator In Developing ‘Mystery’ Scandal
It’s RALLY TIME! Attend the biggest party on the planet – doesn’t matter if you are inside or out of the arena. Meet your people. Wear your MAGA gear with pride.
Let the President and the world know your enthusiastic support.
Get your tickets to the Sunrise, Florida event here
Watery Moon, Climate, Orion Fields, Galactic Nucleus | S0 News Nov.19.2019
Excellent Resource For Locating Cell Towers and Antennae in Your Local Area
What do 30 years of smoking look like? Short video of actual human lung of a smoker
‘Frankenstein Hack Job’: 19-Year-Old Regrets His Transgender Surgery
New reader Jeff writes:
I find myself at your doorstep, but everything is very overwhelming and confusing at this point. Where should I start? Glass bead game, Sophia series, the diet, internet etc. For myself it would be helpful to have a definite starting place. Your app is so full of information it almost seems impossible to digest but I find myself drawn to the two of you.
Could you give me some direction please? Point me to a starting point.
Our reply: The Glass Bead Game is composed of several hubs of play. Tyla’s background is in humanities and adult education as well as Montessori primary. The Gabriels have created an educational landscape for curious adults, called the Glass Bead Game, also known as Sophia’s Temple of Wisdom. We have arranged the digital space like a Montessori teacher might do for her students – preparing the learning environment with rich content, then stepping back and allowing the students to move through the experiences at their own pace.
There are several hubs. Explore the ones that interest you. Some folks only want the geopolitical material. Others play on all hubs – spiritual and political. Go where your heart and interests take you.
Start anywhere you like. Here is a basic map:
http://www.neoanthroposophy.com
http://www.eternalcurriculum.com
The first step is to start your exploration. No rush. No tests. Just satiate your thirst for truth. When you are ready, you can start offering glass beads into the game. Glass beads are contributions that you make that help deepen and enrich the experience for other truth travelers who find their way on to our site. Our comment boxes are now open for your contributions. You may leave your thoughts, musings, and contributions of links, videos, and images. You can describe your own experience of meeting Christian Rosenkreutz or the Damascus event. You can add to the opposition research of Deval Patrick.
It took us many years to create this educational landscape, which also includes our free books. Now let’s add the accessories and glitter that come when thoughtful patriots like you add timeless glass beads to the game for truth seekers that arrive today or in a year. Learning can be so much fun when you aren’t stuck in a hard desk in a state-sponsored indoctrination center being force-fed fake history from the classroom propaganda ‘programmer’, typically called ‘teacher’.
Glass Bead Game
Please note we do not have time to vet items in the comment boxes. So put your thinking caps on and always use discernment. If you see that a commentor is pushing disinformation, bad research, or trolling, call them out. We will place them them in our AIM penalty box for being a distraction.
Rudolf Steiner: How To Think About Thinking
.
If the knowledge of Anthroposophy were applied in practical spheres like education, the idle talk that this knowledge has first to be proved would quickly disappear. Whoever applies it correctly, will find that the knowledge of Anthroposophy proves itself in life by making life strong and healthy. He will see it to be true in that it holds good in life and practice, and in this he will find a proof stronger than all the logical and so-called scientific arguments can afford. Spiritual truths are best recognized in their fruits and not by what is called a proof, be this ever so scientific; such proof can indeed hardly be more than logical skirmishing.
Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 34 – The Education of the Child in the Light of Anthroposophy
Presidential Tweets Today
