.

.

We noticed that one of our links on the Pilgrims Society was not taking you directly to the lists. We updated the link and here is a copy for your email files.

Pilgrims Society membership lists

Congressional Record – PILGRIMS SOCIETY membership lists, Aug. 06, 1940:

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1940-08-06-GPO-CRECB-1940-pt-19-v86-1-Steps-Toward-British-Union-a-World-State-and-International-Strife-PTS-I-IX-Remarks-of-Hon-J-Thorkelson-MN-House-of-Reps-Gov-Printing-Off-Aug-06-1940.pdf

Selected PILGRIMS SOCIETY shortlist:

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-08-10-Pilgrims-Society-Summary-NNDB-accessed-Aug-10-2019.pdf

PILGRIMS SOCIETY List only:

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-09-19-Pilgrims-Society-Membership-List-(1902-ca-2012)-compiled-by-Arlene-FreeLists-org-accessed-Sep-19-2019.pdf

PILGRIMS SOCIETY list with detailed commentary:

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-PILGRIMS-SOCIETY-US-British-Historical-Membership-List-includes-Biographies-and-Sources-2548-pgs-per-Name-by-Joel-van-der-Reijden-ISGP-last-updated-2017.pdf

.

.

. . We are getting out the Cat Report early today so that we can watch the military traitor Vindman spew his lies and sedition. If you have questions about the testimonies, please leave your questions, comments in the comment boxes. Douglas is happy to moderate today’s comment board and respond to your comments. . House Impeachment Hearings – Day Three – 9:00am Vindman and Williams / 2:30pm Volker and Morrison – Livestream Links

.

k4jjj posts:

That Pentagon brass won’t act against the rogue Lt. Col. Vindman is all you need to know about sedition in the top ranks. Vindman is bringing dishonor and suspicion to America’s officer corps. This plotter of an overthrow should be court martialed. The SOB told the government of Ukraine to disregard his Commander-in-Chief’s words and policies. I don’t care how “strong” and “rebuilt” is our military if its leadership is openly and dangerously disloyal to the U.S. Constitution.

.

.

We are excited to see posts like these (below). Folks are finally connecting the dots and seeing that what all of these deep state-shadow government employees have in common is their allegiance to SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICE. If your favorite media channels are not talking about SES…why? Are they clueless? Have no research skills? Fake news? Limited hangouts and controlled oppo?

.

Don’t be surprised when we find out that she is SES.

.

From Sabo, the based street artist.

.

.

.

Y’all remember Arvinder Sambei?

.

.

.

.

.

Sizzling presidential tweets (in no particular order)

“Congressman Van Drew (D-NJ) SLAMS Democrats for ‘fracturing the Nation’ with Impeachment probe. ‘We already know how it’s going to end.” @FoxNews

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

Mark Levin speaking one week after I took office. This was always a planned COUP and the Radical Left Democrats will suffer at the polls in 2020! pic.twitter.com/XHd5grQUaM

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

At my meeting with Jay Powell this morning, I protested fact that our Fed Rate is set too high relative to the interest rates of other competitor countries. In fact, our rates should be lower than all others (we are the U.S.). Too strong a Dollar hurting manufacturers & growth!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2019

The Do Nothing Democrats have disgraced our great Country! https://t.co/lcSs55Wo18

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2019

Nancy Pelosi just stated that “it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.” @FoxNews In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2019

.

.

Don’t believe everything you read from Alex Jones and Mike Adams. All of their material needs careful consideration. Although they may frequently have good articles and videos, their staff researchers and writers miss the truth mark more than often.

.

Speaking of health… is Ruth still working from home?

.

.

The headline “Roger Stone: Trump Adviser Found Guilty On All Charges in Trump Hacking Case” is deliberately designed to make you believe a court has found Stone was involved in “Wikileaks hacking”. In fact this is the precise opposite of the truth. Stone was found guilty of lying to the Senate Intelligence Committee by claiming to have links to Wikileaks when in fact he had none. And of threatening Randy Credico to make Credico say there were such links, when there were not.

It is also worth noting the trial was nothing to do with “hacking” and no hacking was alleged or proven. Wikileaks does not do hacking, it does “leaks”. The clue is in the name. The DNC emails were not hacked. The Guardian is fitting this utterly extraneous element into its headline to continue the ludicrous myth that the Clinton campaign was “Hacked” by “the Russians”. Read more.