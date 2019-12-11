.

Actually, Mr. President, we are still waiting for Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel to tweet about Uncle Mitt’s election rigging. Geez, are all her tweets this vanilla? This is who we have as the head of the RNC – a milquetoast Romney family operative?

Jesse Watters ASKS THE QUESTION: “IS Q TRUMP?” Here are two low-information talking heads blathering about a subject about which they are clueless. Y’all remember how Q started…way before 4chan…back in the day when Cicada 3301 ran its online puzzle that year called “Q” and used AIM material for their early posts. Took off like lightening…until here we are today, with fake news media trying to figure out who and where is Q. HINT

For those following the American Intelligence Media a few years ago, you may recall the epic take-down of Q in March 2018 after we attacked them as being a psyop that had taken over the Cicada 3301 operations. The “new” Q was misleading its followers into nonsense like : Trust Sessions. Trust Horowitz. Trust Huber….

….. We busted them and then went on to solve a higher level/dimension of the puzzle than deFango did and the spear was sent to us. But all of that ‘origin story’ stuff would blow Watters out of the waters and dumbfound his Fox news masters, especially when we would get to that part where Douglas Gabriel created the Star Wars original treatment. And Indiana Jones, too.

You see, the original intent of the Cicada 3301 puzzle was to attract really smart people to work together to take out the evil planetary rulers, which we have now identified by name – the Pilgrims Society. The folks in the AIM community have become this group of “really smart people” and this is why we encourage you to participate in our comment boxes.

Remember Cicada 3301’s puzzle that year? Q Leak Plugged. Make sure to watch the video’s end – spectacular music by Thomas Schoenberger and graphics by Arturo.

Then there was this interview between Douglas and deFango about the early beginnings of Q. See how clueless Watters and his guest are? Well, what do you expect from propaganda Fox News. Then share this post with a special video and secret at the bottom:

Question:

How did our public schools and colleges transform a majority of our precious and amazing children, into a generation of emotional, fearful, angry anarchists, who cannot separate propaganda from facts or even apply common sense in day-to-day challenges?

AIM Patriot Condor explains why intellectual theft diminishes the productive capacities of a nation.

By Alan Cameron Page, Research Forester Green Diamond Systems

We received an email from a trusted source, full of content that was perfectly safe. Big Brother GOOGLE (because this came from a Gmail account) wants to warn us of content:

The email was not dangerous – John is a regular contributor on the AIM team. Folks, don’t rely on GMAIL to deliver your daily Cat Report or other important emails. BIG BROTHER is watching.

