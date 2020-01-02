.

Starship 7 reporting in:

Patriots request a statement or tweet from the White House on this matter about the UN.

“Your reporting about the growing numbers in the militia create a clear and present threat to America. As part of Congress, I’m giving you fair warning that this is the equivalent of shouting ‘fire’ in a movie theater. If your reporting incites violence, or can even be tied to it, we will make sure to charge your editors with felonies,” wrote the person. READ MORE

AlwaysPositiveVibes posts:

When they banned guns in the UK we queued up to hand them over. You guys are literally running to buy more. I swear it brings a tear to my eye. It’s fucking beautiful.

PANIC_AtTheKernel replies:

When your country was founded on the premises of “fuck you”, it’s hard to let that go. I sleep with a shotgun and AR next to my bed and have a truck gun and shitter gun just to be safe.

COVFEFE MERCHANT adds:

I sleep comfortably knowing my handgun is on my nightstand 😊

Four mags of hollow points are right below it.

AlwaysPositiveVibes summarizes:

And l sleep with a tube off a vacuum cleaner. The reason is if someone breaks into my home and I use a bat or a club I go to prison. If I use something that is a household item that has a chance of being close by then I won’t go to prison for using it because I can claim I picked it up in defense. This is the state of the UK.

First Officer Spock Douglas to Scotty McKibben: Scotty, I need more power. Warp speed.

Scotty McKibben; I’m going as fast as I can.

Spock Douglas: Eject the dilithuim crystals and vent the plasma conduits through the main deflector. Shields up. Red alert.

Zulu Barnwell: My warp drive is down. By the way, does Doc Sutton have anymore of those memory blank pills? I could sure use some to keep up with Leo Zagami, Uhura Roseanne, and the rebellion.

Cap’n Tyla: Zulu Barnwell, new course bearing 1137 Mark 5 – straight into the Nexus. Message just in from the Federation that Klingons and DemonRats lost all power in their impeachment engines and have been captured by Starship 7 and the Rebel Alliance.

Originally posted on June 21, 2019, this discussion is still highly relevant to today’s current events. Michael McKibben of Leader Technologies and Douglas Gabriel of AIM hand President Trump the key code to take over all socialist media.

This article from the Telegraph is hidden behind its paywall. We opened for our Conclave research team:

The heads of both MI5 and MI6 are due to step down in the new year at a time of ongoing threats from Islamist extremists, Russia and the rise of China, The Telegraph understands.

Two new top spies, who could be posted in from outside the agencies, will face immediate global problems in these “dangerous times,” a former intelligence official has told the Telegraph.

Sir Alex Younger, the Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), better known as MI6, and Sir Andrew Parker, his opposite number at MI5, are both thought to be standing down in 2020.

Their successors are expected to come from within their organisations, although there has been a drive in recent years for personnel to ‘cross pollinate’ between agencies.

Ciaran Martin, 45, who set up the National Cyber Security Centre in 2016, will also leave his post in the summer. Mr Martin will take up a role in the private sector and become a visiting professor at King’s College London, he announced on Friday evening.

Philip Ingram, a former military intelligence officer who advises on security matters, said the government will be careful to ensure there is no “gap in the wider understanding” of the threats facing Britain as the pivotal roles are handed over.

“Global events will have a great impact on the selection of their successors,” he told the Telegraph.

“They don’t necessarily need to be spies from with in the agencies but they need credibility. Whoever comes in needs to be knowledgeable on the current issues so you don’t get a gap in the wider understanding. It will be very interesting to see who they put in there [as] they will also need to get on with government.

“I don’t think it’s an issue that they’re both going at the same time. There is nothing to stop them appointing from out of different agencies; there has been a move to bring more outsiders in.”

Sir Alex has been head of SIS since 2014 and has provided advice to three Prime Ministers: David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson. Director General of MI5, Sir Andrew Parker, has been in post since April 2013.

Sir Alex, known in his organisation as ‘C’, was due to retire in November 2019 after serving the traditional five-year tenure in the role.

However, last April Theresa May confirmed he would remain in post for at least another year on the recommendation of Sir Mark Sedwill, the Cabinet Secretary who also serves as National Security Advisor, to oversee any security issues that may have arisen from Brexit.

The Telegraph understands a shortlist of three people has been drawn up to become the new ‘C’, with at least one currently serving in another government department.

Sir Andrew has previously warned that Britain faces “a three dimensional threat: at home, overseas, and online” and that losses in Syria and Iraq by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) shows that “ideology does not require territory to survive”.

High on the list of priorities for the new Director General of MI5, expected to be in post in the first half of 2020, will be the threat to the UK from Isil fighters returning from Syria, Libya and Iraq.

There are an estimated 2,000 foreign fighters held in custody in Syria, mainly by Kurdish forces, and the number of escapees after the recent Turkish incursion following the partial US withdrawal was less than feared.

However, the problem is still thought to be a major concern in Whitehall as the scale of the potential threat is unprecedented and few of the underlying radicalising practices or grievances have been addressed in the Arab world.

The threat from a resurgent Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine and the nerve agent attack in Salisbury in 2018, will also demand attention from the new spy chiefs.

Likewise China, from where the Telegraph understands the espionage threat is considered significant, growing and severe.

Security concerns over technology firm Huawei and pressure on China’s leadership could increase global tensions, experts believe. President Xi Jinping is currently managing demands of internal stability, wider territorial integrity in the South China Sea and economic growth.

-End-

That’s all?

AIM Patriot Regina points out:

I just cringed with 45 stating Iran will pay a price.

When will 5 Eyes pay a price?

Let’s hope it is all smoke and mirrors.

In viewing the video below, we wondered how much more efficient and responsive our governments would be if they actually operated to protect their citizens, not destroy them. How accountability are any governments in the world when enemy crown agents are behind them? And it’s not just the United States, patriots. As Starship 7 showed you the other day, the Senior Executive Services cock roaches have infested governments around the world!

One thing for sure: If we had honest officials who were actually PATRIOTS, we would know exactly how Building 7 fell into its basement. We’ll circle back on this and ask Liz Cheney for details if she decides to pursue her political career beyond Congress. Hey Liz…what’s up with your Daddy and 9/11 demolitions that killed thousands of Americans and citizens around the world with his fake terrorist hoaxes?

