The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020
They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020
F L A S H B A C K
Is Lisa Page really an Iranian Spy?
F L A S H B A C K
EXPOSED: Peter Strzok Grew Up In Iran, Worked As Obama and Brennan’s Envoy To Iranian Regime
F L A S H B A C K
FBI Files Reveal That Valerie Jarrett’s Father Was A Soviet – Iranian Spy
F L A S H B A C K
Huma Abedin’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood
They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020
See Eric Ciaramella trying to hide among the domestic enemies? Can’t hide from Patriots, Eric.
Don’t forget Susan Rice was a notorious Rhodes Scholar, who are operatives for the Pilgrims Society – enemies of humanity.
Susan Rice Unmasked: White House Warmonger
Susan Rice Must be Investigated
“This is just a start to begin to put in perspective the magnitude of Susan Rice’s crimes against Americans and against humanity. The negligence and mismanagement of every governmental position she has held must be re-examined considering her continuous lying and distortion of fact. Susan Rice did not act alone in these crimes and any honest investigation will reveal that she has been used by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Valerie Jarrett to take the fall for Obama’s Chicago mobsters that ran the White House for eight years.
When all is said and done, Rice will have to identify John Brennan, James Comey, and James Clapper as other parties who were complicit with the “unmasking” of surveillance intelligence gathered on Trump and associates. Someone in the intelligence community had to sign the FISA requests. Rice had no authority to order the surveillance on her own. Barrack Obama had to have ordered and been aware of the surveillance and ordered it sent to the White House secure communications room.
DiamondsOnTheFloor reminds us of biological truth:
Inbreeding is a real problem in the Islamic world. It explains some of their murderous anger and other mental illnesses, too. You can read more about it in these academic papers: “Consanguinity and Reproductive Health Among Arabs” and “Consanguineous Marriages in the Middle East: Nature Versus Nurture.”
A Message from President Trump to the Sabre-Rattlers
The AFI researchers point out a theme to these patents listed below in the hyperlinks.
Eugenics triggered through The Internet of Things?
ISIS Innovations Ltd (Oxford, UK). List of U.S. Patents assigned to ISIS Innovations Ltd (UK). USPTO.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-01-04-ISIS-Innovations-(Oxford)-Patents-Summary-USPTO-accessed-Jan-04-2020.pdf
https://www.devex.com/organizations/isis-enterprise-oxford-university-innovation-limited-67923
- Organization TypeService Providers
- Staff101-250
- HeadquartersUnited Kingdom
- Founded1987
ISIS Enterprise, Oxford University Innovation Limited
Isis Enterprise (IE) is a global technology transfer and innovation management consultancy business. IE benefits from Oxford University’s world-wide networks in the innovation ecosystem. They have offices in the UK, Hong Kong, Spain and Japan and work with clients in more than 50 countries.
All rebel alliance report for duty. The information war is in cyber space.
Time to interfere with their communications channels like they have been doing to ours on YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, Facebook. How will they communicate without their super secret email system @fb.com?
We need all AIM PATRIOT TECH WARRIORS to get in there and start doing some recon work. Grab the important stuff and bring it to the top, after proper preservation. This is an information war and YOU are an information warrior.
Caution: do not disrupt the enemy terrain by destroying emails and such. You are there just for recon. The National Security team will lock down the fb.com channel if they deem appropriate – not a job for patriots…at least not yet.
Hillary Clinton’s super secret email @fb.com found
Fresh Cambridge Analytica leak ‘shows global manipulation is out of control’
AIM Patriot John sends us this and indicates ‘EXCELLENT EXCELLENT’:
Considering Everything, Watch This Again – “A President Who Believes in His Message”
The Video alone:
BEST SPEECH OF 2012! (BILL WHITTLE)
Senior Executive Services roaches and vermin are being outed all around the world. These are the Pilgrims Society “footsoldiers” put in place to keep a government under control of the British Imperialists that have been trying to take over the world since the days of Cecil Rhodes and Alfred Milner.
PATRIOTS AROUND THE WORLD ARE WAKING UP!
They are enemies of America…and probably your country’s enemy, too. Throw a bright light on these SES roaches and watch them scatter.
BoJo Aide Recruiting ‘Misfits and Weirdos’ to Shake up Civil Service
A present for Mani (Soleimani to you, Mani to his friends)
Do you know about the QRS-11? If not, put the term into our search bar and educate yourself.
FrontHolePetriDish brings everyone up to speed on why this is a big deal:
Dr. Robert Epstein is a researcher that used to be chief editor of Psychology Today. He testified to Senate that he was able to calculate that Google’s search manipulations, (and other methods of algorithm tweaking), that were responsible for giving Killary Klanton at least 2.6 million more votes than President Trump. “mUh pOpUlAr VoTe” is bullshit if you remove the cheating.
Here is a YouTube video clip of the part of the testimony where Beautiful Ted is questioning him:
Dr. Robert Epstein told Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday that Google can manipulate votes by using tools that they have at their disposal exclusively, and that no one can counteract them. Epstein warned the senator of big tech election meddling during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on “Google and Censorship through Search Engines”
Liberal Professor Warns: Google Manipulating Voters ‘on a Massive Scale’
Is there a Lawyer In The House – NOT Afraid Of Twitter?
I’ve been banned from Twitter Ads—FOR OVER 2 YEARS. @KurtSchlichter @DavidLimbaugh @marklevinshow @HawleyMO@parscale https://t.co/zjwBBEUKqf
— Joe Dan Gorman, Intellectual Froglegs (@JoeDanMedia) January 4, 2020
Lawmaker Urges Hearing on Circulation of Communist Propaganda Vehicle ‘China Daily’ to Congress
.
Why Is The UN Hiring English-Speaking Disarmament Officers In New York?
No need to wait until you see the whites of their eyes like we did with the Brits back in the mid-1700s. Those bright blue helmets will do just fine.
Macron on the BRINK as Yellow Vest Uprising SURGES into 60th WEEK! Start Dr. Steve at the 1:52 mark.
Very Few US Adults Oppose Marijuana Legalization
Back to our lessons on crystals, which is leading towards a deeper understanding of how the Qube works. Some of you may think that our interest in crystals is some more Gabriel woo-woo stuff. It’s not. The military has known about the use for decades.
Crystals and Science; energies, frequencies and vibration
BTW. One day you may be asked “When did you contribute your first glass bead to the game?” Make sure your first offering has a date and time stamp for authentication purposes. This could be done by leaving your offering in a comment box, uploading a video with a date, marking a tweet.
But wait, wait. I thought Orange Man was Putin’s puppet? Colbert said so. Why would Orange Man do this?
Dear Tyla and Douglas,
Your work with The Qube is fabulous, and that you have figured out a way to share with everyone this incredible technology is amazing. It is rather like the old fashioned prayer chain on steroids!
I have been following your work for several years. I tell my friends I would rather have lunch with you than President Trump, and I was one of his FIRST SUPPORTERS!
Thanks for all you are doing,
Ann in Omaha, NE
Jeff asks us:
Do you sell the Qube?
Our reply to Jeff: No. We created an antenna, called a sigil, that is a two-dimensional representation of the three-dimensional “engine” that runs the Qube. The sigil resonates on the same frequency as the Qube so that everyone in the world can experience the Qube’s amazing properties by downloading and printing their own sigils. Use them liberally.
And make sure to place one on something you consider to be sacred or high-energy so that you can contribute to the overall vibration of LOVE that we are creating around the world.
Condor reports in with this note to all:
On November 30, 2019 AIM published a PowerPoint PDF titled “Who Was John Galt”. The image to the right was associated with the following AIM link: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2019/11/part-1-who-was-john-galt-march-30-2017-1.pdf ).
When the subject, in yellow, “WHO WAS JOHN GALT?” was clicked, a PowerPoint 75-slide PDF popped up. Well, there just may be more teaching moments associated with that PowerPoint.
I happened to attend that particular workshop in New Hampshire back in 2014. I know that PDF was extracted from a 60-minute, Atlas Shrugged Conference session. Thereafter, that filmed workshop presentation was broken up and expanded into 14 segments (each 11 minutes or less) so as to also include Q & A by the Atlas Shrugged audience.
I suspect anyone interested in the PDF version of your AIM link would find the YouTube video series by the invited conference speaker very insightful.
I checked and verified that the second of two YouTube video series links (found on the bottom of the page to the right) was still operational after almost six years. The 14-part workshop video presentation can be found at the following link:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxo0n5e-gIxHnyefTcJTj_W-tCYto0oxl
This note from the AFI miners:
This paper was published the same year Boasberg graduated from Oxford and published a movie review for The ISIS.
This appears to be more Internet of Things preparation.
http://mriquestions.com/uploads/3/4/5/7/34572113/ordidge_isis_539470.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nutation
Gabriel’s Trumpet
More on this in upcoming posts.
Presidential Tweets Today
.