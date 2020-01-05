.

.

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

.

They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

.

F L A S H B A C K

.

F L A S H B A C K

.

.

.

F L A S H B A C K

.

F L A S H B A C K

.

.

They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before! https://t.co/qI5RfWsSCH

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

.

See Eric Ciaramella trying to hide among the domestic enemies? Can’t hide from Patriots, Eric.

.

.

.

Don’t forget Susan Rice was a notorious Rhodes Scholar, who are operatives for the Pilgrims Society – enemies of humanity.

Susan Rice Must be Investigated

“This is just a start to begin to put in perspective the magnitude of Susan Rice’s crimes against Americans and against humanity. The negligence and mismanagement of every governmental position she has held must be re-examined considering her continuous lying and distortion of fact. Susan Rice did not act alone in these crimes and any honest investigation will reveal that she has been used by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Valerie Jarrett to take the fall for Obama’s Chicago mobsters that ran the White House for eight years.

When all is said and done, Rice will have to identify John Brennan, James Comey, and James Clapper as other parties who were complicit with the “unmasking” of surveillance intelligence gathered on Trump and associates. Someone in the intelligence community had to sign the FISA requests. Rice had no authority to order the surveillance on her own. Barrack Obama had to have ordered and been aware of the surveillance and ordered it sent to the White House secure communications room.

.

.

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

.

.

.

DiamondsOnTheFloor reminds us of biological truth:

Inbreeding is a real problem in the Islamic world. It explains some of their murderous anger and other mental illnesses, too. You can read more about it in these academic papers: “Consanguinity and Reproductive Health Among Arabs” and “Consanguineous Marriages in the Middle East: Nature Versus Nurture.”

.

.

.

.

.

.

The AFI researchers point out a theme to these patents listed below in the hyperlinks.

Eugenics triggered through The Internet of Things?

ISIS Innovations Ltd (Oxford, UK). List of U.S. Patents assigned to ISIS Innovations Ltd (UK). USPTO.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-01-04-ISIS-Innovations-(Oxford)-Patents-Summary-USPTO-accessed-Jan-04-2020.pdf

https://www.devex.com/organizations/isis-enterprise-oxford-university-innovation-limited-67923

Organization Type Service Providers

Staff 101-250

Headquarters United Kingdom

Founded1987

ISIS Enterprise, Oxford University Innovation Limited

Isis Enterprise (IE) is a global technology transfer and innovation management consultancy business. IE benefits from Oxford University’s world-wide networks in the innovation ecosystem. They have offices in the UK, Hong Kong, Spain and Japan and work with clients in more than 50 countries.

.

All rebel alliance report for duty. The information war is in cyber space.

Time to interfere with their communications channels like they have been doing to ours on YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, Facebook. How will they communicate without their super secret email system @fb.com?

We need all AIM PATRIOT TECH WARRIORS to get in there and start doing some recon work. Grab the important stuff and bring it to the top, after proper preservation. This is an information war and YOU are an information warrior.

Caution: do not disrupt the enemy terrain by destroying emails and such. You are there just for recon. The National Security team will lock down the fb.com channel if they deem appropriate – not a job for patriots…at least not yet.

.

.

.

.

.

Do you know about the QRS-11? If not, put the term into our search bar and educate yourself.

FrontHolePetriDish brings everyone up to speed on why this is a big deal:

Dr. Robert Epstein is a researcher that used to be chief editor of Psychology Today. He testified to Senate that he was able to calculate that Google’s search manipulations, (and other methods of algorithm tweaking), that were responsible for giving Killary Klanton at least 2.6 million more votes than President Trump. “mUh pOpUlAr VoTe” is bullshit if you remove the cheating.

Here is a YouTube video clip of the part of the testimony where Beautiful Ted is questioning him:

Dr. Robert Epstein told Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday that Google can manipulate votes by using tools that they have at their disposal exclusively, and that no one can counteract them. Epstein warned the senator of big tech election meddling during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on “Google and Censorship through Search Engines”

.