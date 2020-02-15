.

THE STENCH OF THE SWAMP

I’m retracting my earlier tweets giving benefit of the doubt to Barr and Durham

If anyone should have been made an example of, it was McCabe. He was literally fired for a 1001 criminal violation.

This is unacceptable, and has shaken my confidence in both of them.

“McCabe was literally fired for lying to the FBI.

Roger Stone and General Flynn were destroyed for same.

President Trump needs to pardon them now. Today. Don’t wait another second.

If Barr has an issue, he can resign. He dropped the ball here. I’m more furious by the minute.”

— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 14, 2020

Video

President Trump, the libs have rigged the system. There can be no doubt today as McCabe enjoys the special protection and two-tiered justice of #resistance status

Pardon General Flynn.

Pardon him today.

If McCabe is not guilty, Flynn is not guilty

— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 14, 2020

Patriot Admin posts:

I am sad to say, at this point, I am done. This was the final straw that broke the back for me. Our country is lost and even our greatest president in our history cannot save this dying nation. Time and time and time again, deep state criminals go free or the political elite has law enforcement look the other way while the peons of the country are held to a much higher standard.We have seen this go on for decades. Matter of fact, this is one of the reasons I was driven to vote for DJT. I held out hope that for once in our sad and sorry history, that we would have a level playing field for everyone and just those that are well connected.

I had always imagined that if our country ever stooped to this level that a second civil war would be needed to cleanse our country of the vile and corrupt politicians and their ignorant base to save our great country. At this. juncture, I don’t think there is any act other than God himself smiting down this country and rebuilding it from the ground up that can save our Republic.

And to be honest. If there was a call to arms, there is no way in blue hell I am willing to shed my own blood any damn longer. For what? So we can repeat this same corrupt crap in another decade or shortly after? The only way accomplish is to stomp out evil and if God hasn’t stomped out at this point, I don’t have much faith that it ever will be.

I am done hoping we can save our Republic. I hope POTUS burns the whole f’n thing down so we can start fresh and new. I am ashamed more than ever to be an American which is hard to believe considering how low I felt under the Kenyan in the White House.

There are no scales of justice. It’s all bullshit we are fed since birth to brainwash our asses to believe we are all treated fairly. Anyone with a brain can see through this crap. I have faith in God and God alone. The rest can just kiss my ass and I’ll sit here and watch it all burn without a care in the world. I am done trying to do my part to save it while a corrupt government does everything it can to destroy it.

From the Desk of Pat Buchanan:

What are We the People to do when the government has decided to RULE US, instead of being an instrument of the will of the People? When the FBI is a central policing agency no different than the Gestapo of Nazi Germany and the DOJ is their great protector, doling out two different laws – one for us patriots like Michael Flynn and Roger Stone and another for them. President Trump only needs to send out one tweet for patriots around the country to descend on the swamp in unison and take out the creatures one by one – just like the days before we had a rule of law.

It’s them or us, folks. This is civil war. The Senior Executive Services believes that it rules America, not We the People and our elected leader – Donald J. trump.

Stone – Charged

Flynn – Charged

Papadopoulos – Charged

Gates – Charged

Cohen – Charged

McCabe – Pass

Comey – Pass

Brennan – Pass

Clapper – Pass

Podesta – Pass

— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 14, 2020

Michael McKibben and a gospel singing group called Living Sound had a huge impact on corruption and tyranny during the Cold War years.

Perhaps there is something to learn from this experience. Music can unite us around the planet in overcoming the horrific corruption and evil that we find in governments around the world. Let’s join in song and praise wherever patriots gather – in your country and in ours.

Let the power of music lift humanity into a realm of spirit where we can be nourished and guided by Christ our Savior in overcoming the wickedness we see all around us. Here in America we will be singing our special brand of American music – Gospel and Country – to set us free. Please take a moment and listen to Michael’s inspiring story.

We might not be able to beat them in the arena of SES lawfare….so let’s take our game to realms where we can be successful – spiritual warfare. Let the SOUND OF OUR JOYFUL MUSIC bring humanity to the path of the Heavenly Virtues ….. away from the Deadly Sins.

People I trust in Washington DC …

1) President Trump.

The end.

Trump to attend Daytona 500 on Sunday. Will feature the ad below during the event.

Because you aren’t buying their pandemic false flag, filmed in China and in international waters (cruise ships) and delivered by fake news everywhere, they are stetting up flu fearmongering stations to scare people who are not as informed as you. Yes, any flu can be deadly, but don’t let your friends and family be scared by this latest flu propaganda and fall for Henry’s solution – a lovely Bill & Melinda Gates vaccine cocktail to help ease the world of overpopulation.

LOGAN ACT VIOLATIONS?

Who sent these folks in to conduct our foreign affairs in the Ukraine? Is this bi-partisan group there to strong-arm the Ukrainians into covering up their bi-partisan crimes?

Welcome to Ukraine, Senators Ron Johnson (R -Wis), Chris Murphy (D-Conn) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo)! The Senators met with President Zelenskyy today to reinforce unwavering U.S. bipartisan support for Ukraine and the #USUkrainePartnership.

Christopher Strunk sent in this article that updates the Bitcoin fraud case.

Last week, I received a press release from a law firm proclaiming: “New York Supreme Court Awards $13.8 Million to Bitcoin Fraud Victims.” So far, so ho-hum: There are plenty of bitcoin-related frauds and scams out there, and plenty of judgments awarding damages to their victims or reaching settlements with alleged perps.

But as I continued reading, I realized this wasn’t just another successful lawsuit against a scammer. It was, apparently, a successful judgment against bitcoin itself. Read more

Report: FBI Handed Over Classified Information To Spy Christopher Steele https://t.co/LykYlmSH9M

“FBI agents met with Steele in Rome just a month before the 2016 election, where they gave him a “general overview” of Crossfire Hurricane as well as details of the cases against Trump campaign staffers Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn. In addition to the intel, Steele was compensated $15,000 by the FBI for attending the three-hour meeting.

The FBI had every reason to expect Steele to share information with Glenn Simpson, whose client was the Clinton campaign. Steele claims to have been “candid” with Gaeta about who was writing the checks for his Trump-Russia research. Steele took notes of the July 5 meeting he had with the “handling agent.” According to the Horowitz report, those notes state that Steele told Gaeta “Democratic Party associates” were funding his Fusion GPS work, that the “ultimate client” was the Clinton campaign, and that “the candidate,” as the IG report puts it, “was aware of Steele’s reporting.”

Pinky1920 posts:

Just finished saying my morning prayers.

Top of the list: PT, TWEET TWEET TWEET TWEET and then TWEET some more!!

Shove it Barr; stop whining and do YOUR job.

“Career civil servants aren’t some aristocratic class entitled to immunity from supervision. The danger isn’t political authority, but rather an unelected mandarin class that believes itself exempt from democratic accountability.” Yes ⁦@KimStrassel⁩ https://t.co/VPxKIYar7z

— Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) February 14, 2020

Are you educating and enlightening others about “career civil servants”? They are organized and they have a name. The taxpayers fund their fat salaries and bonuses. They are Obama’s stay-behind army and Bruce Ohr controls the huge army of SES attorneys in the swamp at the DOJ.



Huh, this is trending on our traffic chart https://t.co/WblihgsDpc

— The American Conservative (@amconmag) February 14, 2020

It is happening again to Crazy Bernie, just like last time, only far more obvious. They are taking the Democrat Nomination away from him, and there’s very little he can do. A Rigged System!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

Speaking of SES and career civil servants who sit on their butts all day trying to find ways to thwart the will of We the People, here’s a song that describes what SES employees really do all day long.

Nicole posts:

Without Justice, the criminals, coup and the fake media will increase by 1000 percent, when P/T leaves office in 5-years to finish their globalist plan. Understand, there is no other choice or we will disappear in the future.

In War, there are always risks and we must be brave and at all cost, protect the Rule of Law, the Constitution and our way of life.

Without Justice and marching forwards bravely like in all wars, the destruction of the United States will be equal to losing the Revolutionary War, WW1 and WW2.

Surely our founding fathers and generals in each war would not have taken your position not doing what is necessary for this republic to continue. They marched forward with only one goal; win.

If historical Presidents, Generals, or any Great leader had taken your position; the United States would not be here today.