.

British Imperial Fascist Corporatism on the march through history from South Africa to India and now in America.



The New World Order

OUTRAGEOUS CONSPIRACY OF OMISSION: Cecil John Rhodes was appointed to Queen Victoria’s Privy Council on Feb. 02, 1895 and rocketed immediately to lead the Council – all before he began raping and pillaging South African diamonds and gold… for the Queen

Buried in histories of Great Britain is the fact that Cecil J. Rhodes was a LEADING member of Queen Victoria’s Privy Council along with Lord Rosebery who played such a formative role in the Pilgrims Society (1909), Empire Press Union (1909) and the formation of MI6, MI5 and GC&CS renamed GCHQ in 1946 from delegate newspapermen from the Empire.

Even Rhodes’ official biography W.T. Stead omits any association between Queen Victoria, the Privy Council and the British South Africa Company,

This omission proves a conspiracy among historians and the Pilgrims Society to buy them off and suppress unflattering truths about their hegemony… that continues to this very day.

W.T. Stead, editor. (1902). The Last Will and Testament of Cecil J. Rhodes, p. 121. Review of Reviews Office (London).

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1902-The-Last-Will-and-Testament-of-Cecil-J.-Rhodes-by-WT-Stead-editor-Review-of-Reviews-Office-London-1902.pdf

Wikipedia, which normally identifies Privy Council membership, omits any direct reference to Rhodes’ Privy Council membership and most crucial role in remaking the British Empire as an imperial corporate-fascist state. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cecil_Rhodes

Here’s proof of his membership :

Cecil John Rhodes. (Feb. 02, 1895). Appointment to the Privy Council, Issue 26595, p. 679. The London Gazette.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1895-02-02-CECIL-JOHN-RHODES-Appointment-to-the-Privy-Council-by-Queen-Victoria-Issue-26595-p-679-The-London-Gazette-Feb-02-1895.pdf

https://www.thegazette.co.uk/London/issue/26595/data.pdf

Share this intel : Cecil Rhodes Was a Member of the Privy Council.

The British Monarch is still the ENEMY OF HUMANITY. Just look what Cecil Rhodes did to South Africa under British control. Or India…or even here today in the United States where Sir Richard Dearlove and Queen Elizabeth orchestrated the overthrow of Donald Trump and are currently fueling this Corona (Crown) virus false flag on the world.

Don’t think for one minute that Queen Lizard doesn’t full well know about all of this, plus her secret operations at QinetiQ where their underground spying operation joins forces with Chinese Huawei to surveil the world, all the while claiming that Five Eyes is our friend, which it is NOT.

Let’s join forces – world wide – to dethrone the Royal Pedos and cast them out into the streets along with the Privy Council, the Pilgrims Scoiety, and anything attached to Pirbright Institute (for starters).

Freedom-loving countries reject Huawei and Five Eyes.

.

.

.

.

“Commerce between the U.S. and India has increased by more than 40% since President @realDonaldTrump took office. India is now a major market for American exports—and the United States is India’s largest export market. A booming America is great for India and the world!” Source



.

AIM Patriot Ann writes:

After spending a 3 plus hour vacation in India with President Trump and his family, it reminded me how Ghandi and the great people of India got their freedom from the British – something the United States has in common with India.

Today, a more hidden British parasite Queen continues to take from nearly every country in the world, and is never required to show any accounting of assets… we must know the enemy before we can fight back.

.

The Great Salt March – one of the greatest moments in history! We have come to this point again….

.

.

.

dilonsfo posts:

Since intelligence agencies are under the executive branch and the CIA was formed by President Truman, President Trump should abolish the CIA…saying they are ineffective and provide false intelligence. He should then announce the formation of a new intelligence agency: The TIA…Trump Intelligence Agency.

.

Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel as head of the RNC should immediately report what she knows to her boss. Will save a ton of $$$ to turn off Uncle Mitt’s Optech software in the election boxes.

Seriously, we are not buying this b.s. that Ronna Romney is the best candidate for the RNC position at this critical and most important election of U. S. history. She’s a ROMNEY, not a Trump. Patriots, stop acting like you don’t see this truth staring at you in the face.

.

Senior Executive Services in Action!

.

.

.

Our two national constitutions both begin with the same three beautiful words: “We the people.” That means that in America and India alike, we honor, respect, trust, empower, and fight for the citizens we proudly serve! pic.twitter.com/hfKKSqlVfe

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

.

His budget proposes to end a 55-year ban on Medicaid funding for institutional care.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

BREAKING:

Obama Judge Amy Berman-Jackson will hold a closed-door hearing on the alleged bias of the jury forewoman, Tomeka Hart

Hart was a Democrat candidate for Congress with a history of anti-Trump tweets & comments

Why is the judge trying to hide behind closed doors?

RT!

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 25, 2020

.

.

.

Calling on America’s engineers to help fix our broken system. We don’t need lawyers to help us…we need engineers, like Michael McKibben and the team that works behind the scenes at AIM. Engineers know how to read blueprints (like the Constitution) and then build a structure based on those plans. They know how important a solid foundation is to a structure that needs to reach into the stars.

.

.

.

For fifty years, I have been a victim of CIA, NSA, MI5, BND, & Illuminati mind control–a targeted individual who fights V2K, PROJECT MONARCH, & MK-ULTRA. I was asleep for forty-seven years, and I have been awake for three. Join the resistance! Don’t be a number: be a person. Read more.

.

Weird how all the people who testified against Trump in the impeachment hearings are getting book deals. Really weird how they all have the same agent, Javelin. Source.

7thAnvil explains:

These book deals are the payoff for testifying against POTUS:

Step 1: Agree to testify on behalf of corrupt Democrats

Step 2: Book publishers, most of which are strongly connected to the DNC, agree to publish your story. (AIM note: The publishers are under the control of the Pilgrims Society that ‘pay off’ their on-the-ground operatives with lucrative book deals.)

Step 3: Collect big advance (this is your bribe paid in full).

Step 4: The likes of George Soros and Michael Bloomberg buy 100,000 Kindle copies of your book nobody has the slightest interest in – and email these copies to every DNC operative in their contacts list.

Step 5: When book publisher gets accused of facilitating bribes for testimony they release a statement that the book was actually a best seller and the fat advance to the author was paid off and then some (the “then some” is the book publisher’s cut of the bribe)

.

.

.

.

.

If you didn’t think Pete is an EVIL man then watch this.

Pete is a Hussein stooge pic.twitter.com/682KgTnO7j

.

.

“Just how did Mr. Bloomberg amass so much money? Well, it seems Mike has a product: the Bloomberg Terminal, a computer system widely used by the financial-services industry. In December, Vox ran “How Mike Bloomberg made his billions: a computer system you’ve probably never seen” by Emily Stewart.”

.

Advanced truth warriors might want to browse this web site:

.

British false flags don’t concern us a bit. We use colloidal silver water and purell hand sanitizer to keep the flu away. This message to some of our community members who may still be concerned about coronavirus scare. Chill.

Limbaugh said, “It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump. I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus.”

He continued, “The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.”

The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

.

You really know its a false flag operation when Chelsea Demon Spawn Clinton cries wolf.