.
British Imperial Fascist Corporatism on the march through history from South Africa to India and now in America.
The New World Order
Cecil Rhodes Was a Member of the Privy Council
OUTRAGEOUS CONSPIRACY OF OMISSION: Cecil John Rhodes was appointed to Queen Victoria’s Privy Council on Feb. 02, 1895 and rocketed immediately to lead the Council – all before he began raping and pillaging South African diamonds and gold… for the Queen
Buried in histories of Great Britain is the fact that Cecil J. Rhodes was a LEADING member of Queen Victoria’s Privy Council along with Lord Rosebery who played such a formative role in the Pilgrims Society (1909), Empire Press Union (1909) and the formation of MI6, MI5 and GC&CS renamed GCHQ in 1946 from delegate newspapermen from the Empire.
Even Rhodes’ official biography W.T. Stead omits any association between Queen Victoria, the Privy Council and the British South Africa Company,
This omission proves a conspiracy among historians and the Pilgrims Society to buy them off and suppress unflattering truths about their hegemony… that continues to this very day.
W.T. Stead, editor. (1902). The Last Will and Testament of Cecil J. Rhodes, p. 121. Review of Reviews Office (London).
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1902-The-Last-Will-and-Testament-of-Cecil-J.-Rhodes-by-WT-Stead-editor-Review-of-Reviews-Office-London-1902.pdf
Wikipedia, which normally identifies Privy Council membership, omits any direct reference to Rhodes’ Privy Council membership and most crucial role in remaking the British Empire as an imperial corporate-fascist state. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cecil_Rhodes
Here’s proof of his membership :
Cecil John Rhodes. (Feb. 02, 1895). Appointment to the Privy Council, Issue 26595, p. 679. The London Gazette.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1895-02-02-CECIL-JOHN-RHODES-Appointment-to-the-Privy-Council-by-Queen-Victoria-Issue-26595-p-679-The-London-Gazette-Feb-02-1895.pdf
https://www.thegazette.co.uk/London/issue/26595/data.pdf
Share this intel : Cecil Rhodes Was a Member of the Privy Council.
The British Monarch is still the ENEMY OF HUMANITY. Just look what Cecil Rhodes did to South Africa under British control. Or India…or even here today in the United States where Sir Richard Dearlove and Queen Elizabeth orchestrated the overthrow of Donald Trump and are currently fueling this Corona (Crown) virus false flag on the world.
Don’t think for one minute that Queen Lizard doesn’t full well know about all of this, plus her secret operations at QinetiQ where their underground spying operation joins forces with Chinese Huawei to surveil the world, all the while claiming that Five Eyes is our friend, which it is NOT.
Let’s join forces – world wide – to dethrone the Royal Pedos and cast them out into the streets along with the Privy Council, the Pilgrims Scoiety, and anything attached to Pirbright Institute (for starters).
Freedom-loving countries reject Huawei and Five Eyes.
.
Huawei: The Espionage Arm of China’s Military | Curtis Ellis
.
President Trump Delivers Remarks at “Namaste Trump” Rally – Motera Cricket Stadium – Transcript
.
.
“Commerce between the U.S. and India has increased by more than 40% since President @realDonaldTrump took office. India is now a major market for American exports—and the United States is India’s largest export market. A booming America is great for India and the world!” Source
.
AIM Patriot Ann writes:
After spending a 3 plus hour vacation in India with President Trump and his family, it reminded me how Ghandi and the great people of India got their freedom from the British – something the United States has in common with India.
.
Trump-Russia Hoax 2.0 Has Already Crashed and Burned
.
dilonsfo posts:
Since intelligence agencies are under the executive branch and the CIA was formed by President Truman, President Trump should abolish the CIA…saying they are ineffective and provide false intelligence. He should then announce the formation of a new intelligence agency: The TIA…Trump Intelligence Agency.
.
President Trump, RNC Announce $10 Million Initiative to Fight Democrat Voter Fraud
Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel as head of the RNC should immediately report what she knows to her boss. Will save a ton of $$$ to turn off Uncle Mitt’s Optech software in the election boxes.
Seriously, we are not buying this b.s. that Ronna Romney is the best candidate for the RNC position at this critical and most important election of U. S. history. She’s a ROMNEY, not a Trump. Patriots, stop acting like you don’t see this truth staring at you in the face.
Ronna and the Romney Rigged Election Boxes
.
Senior Executive Services in Action!
Former DNI ‘Deep State Dan’ Coats Created Election Security Position – Same Person Who Just Lied and Claimed Russia Was Helping Trump.
.
.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit the Taj Mahal – Video and Pictures
.
Our two national constitutions both begin with the same three beautiful words: “We the people.” That means that in America and India alike, we honor, respect, trust, empower, and fight for the citizens we proudly serve! pic.twitter.com/hfKKSqlVfe
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020
.
Ninth Circuit Court Rules Trump Admin Stripping Funding From Abortion Clinics Is Constitutional
Trump Takes a Stand for the Mentally Ill
His budget proposes to end a 55-year ban on Medicaid funding for institutional care.
.
Days of Elijah – US Marines w/ lyrics
.
Jon Voight – We will win
.
Team Trump just called a halt to the Obama-era war on American suburbs
.
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Sex Assault
.
Actor Jussie Smollett to Be Indicted on 6 New Charges
.
.
Judge In Roger Stone Case Refuses To Bow Out Of Retrial Decision Over Accusations Of Bias
BREAKING:
Obama Judge Amy Berman-Jackson will hold a closed-door hearing on the alleged bias of the jury forewoman, Tomeka Hart
Hart was a Democrat candidate for Congress with a history of anti-Trump tweets & comments
Why is the judge trying to hide behind closed doors?
RT!
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 25, 2020
.
.
.
Calling on America’s engineers to help fix our broken system. We don’t need lawyers to help us…we need engineers, like Michael McKibben and the team that works behind the scenes at AIM. Engineers know how to read blueprints (like the Constitution) and then build a structure based on those plans. They know how important a solid foundation is to a structure that needs to reach into the stars.
The best choice for president does not want the job
.
.
2020 is gonna be RATED M FOR #MAGA!
.
For fifty years, I have been a victim of CIA, NSA, MI5, BND, & Illuminati mind control–a targeted individual who fights V2K, PROJECT MONARCH, & MK-ULTRA. I was asleep for forty-seven years, and I have been awake for three. Join the resistance! Don’t be a number: be a person. Read more.
.
Weird how all the people who testified against Trump in the impeachment hearings are getting book deals. Really weird how they all have the same agent, Javelin. Source.
7thAnvil explains:
These book deals are the payoff for testifying against POTUS:
Step 1: Agree to testify on behalf of corrupt Democrats
Step 2: Book publishers, most of which are strongly connected to the DNC, agree to publish your story. (AIM note: The publishers are under the control of the Pilgrims Society that ‘pay off’ their on-the-ground operatives with lucrative book deals.)
Step 3: Collect big advance (this is your bribe paid in full).
Step 4: The likes of George Soros and Michael Bloomberg buy 100,000 Kindle copies of your book nobody has the slightest interest in – and email these copies to every DNC operative in their contacts list.
Step 5: When book publisher gets accused of facilitating bribes for testimony they release a statement that the book was actually a best seller and the fat advance to the author was paid off and then some (the “then some” is the book publisher’s cut of the bribe)
.
.
.
.
Fidel Castro Wasn’t a Bad Example of Left-Wing Socialist Policies
.
If you didn’t think Pete is an EVIL man then watch this.
Pete is a Hussein stooge pic.twitter.com/682KgTnO7j
— CJTRUTH (@cjtruth) February 25, 2020
.
.
The Source of Bloomberg’s Big Bucks
“Just how did Mr. Bloomberg amass so much money? Well, it seems Mike has a product: the Bloomberg Terminal, a computer system widely used by the financial-services industry. In December, Vox ran “How Mike Bloomberg made his billions: a computer system you’ve probably never seen” by Emily Stewart.”
.
Advanced truth warriors might want to browse this web site:
SES Government Solutions
.
British false flags don’t concern us a bit. We use colloidal silver water and purell hand sanitizer to keep the flu away. This message to some of our community members who may still be concerned about coronavirus scare. Chill.
Limbaugh: Coronavirus Being ‘Weaponized’ to Bring Down Trump
Limbaugh said, “It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump. I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus.”
He continued, “The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.”
The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020
.
You really know its a false flag operation when Chelsea Demon Spawn Clinton cries wolf.
Under Trump, America is less prepared for a coronavirus outbreak
.
Check out the backside of the new 2020 quarters. Bats! (hmmm…. like in Chinese bat soup?) Hat tip to AIM Patriot Gloria.
.
This item sent in by AIM Patriot Chris:
Sicherheitsdienst
Sicherheitsdienst (German: [ˈzɪçɐhaɪtsˌdiːnst], Security Service), full title Sicherheitsdienst des Reichsführers-SS (Security Service of the Reichsführer-SS), or SD, was the intelligence agency of the SS and the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany. Originating in 1931, the organization was the first Nazi intelligence organization to be established and was considered a sister organization with the Gestapo (formed in 1933) through integration of SS members and operational procedures.
Inquiring minds want to know…what does “S.D” mean when worn by a law enforcement officer in America?
.
.
Patriots, what this really means is that there are millions of people around the world that are counting on PATRIOT VOTERS to put Trump back in office in 2020 – but most important, we have to dominate the Senate and hold a majority in the House.
With this kind of ‘people power’ behind President Trump, he can take down our global oppressors. British Imperial Fascist Corporatism (the New World Order)
.
Float spotted for the Mardi Gras parade. People are memeing everywhere!
.
Nancy gets her own float meme.
.
Carpe Donktum- New video meme. Watch and share.
There is another #DemDebate tomorrow, get caught up now!
.
.
Inquiring minds want to know…what kind of parent takes her/his child to an even like this? Drag Queen Sings With Children As Young As 9 Months
.
.
.
.
Raise A Hallelujah (Lyrics) ~ Bethel Music
.
To those of you waiting for our HUGE report on Q is for the Queen’s Qinetic, the miners report that they keep finding new intel that must be preserved before releasing the full report.
The Mothership is getting daily reports on the findings and, folks, it’s going to bust royal chops from here, deep in our highly-decentralized citizen intelligence network, to her royal highnass and her stinky Privy Council who are trying to control and harvest humanity from deep inside their super secret (not any more!) Cobbett Hill Earth Station – Pirbright Institute.
.
.
The Asquith cabinet used exportation of cattle to the British South Africa Company (Milner-led company set up by Cecil Rhodes & the Pilgrims Society) as his excuse to set up The Pirbright Institute (Pullen’s Farm, Pirbright) for the Burroughs Wellcome & Co. development and testing of novel viruses and vaccines, like the CORONAVIRUS.
CITATION: Editor. (Jul. 26, 1913). CATTLE TESTING STATION AT PIRBRIGHT. BUILDINGS NEARING COMPLETION. ACCOMMODATION FOR 100 CATTLE. Surrey Advertiser.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1913-07-26-CATTLE-TESTING-STATION-AT-PIRBRIGHT-[Pullen’s-and-Bakersgate-Farms-BUILDINGS-NEARING-COMPLETION-ACCOMMODATION-FOR-100-CATTLE-Surrey-Advertiser-Jul-26-1913.pdf
.
.
British Prime Ministers 1886-1923
|Andrew Bonar Law
|1922 – 1923
|Conservative
|David Lloyd George
|1916 – 1922
|Liberal
|Herbert Asquith
|1908 – 1916
|Liberal
|Henry Campbell-Bannerman
|1905 – 1908
|Liberal
|Arthur Balfour
|1902 – 1905
|Conservative
|Marquess of Salisbury
|1895 – 1902
|Conservative
|Earl of Rosebery
|1894 – 1895
|Liberal
|William Ewart Gladstone
|1892 – 1894
|Liberal
|Marquess of Salisbury
|1886 – 1892
|Conservative
.
https://www.thegazette.co.uk/London/issue/26596/page/753
Rhodes was getting his British South Africa Company and Pilgrims Society set up.
Feb. 02, 1895
Rhodes getting the financing of the British South Africa Company and Pilgrims Society
https://www.thegazette.co.uk/London/issue/26596/page/756
Holdings in the UK are TAX FREE.
https://www.thegazette.co.uk/London/issue/26596/page/753 – MORE
Rhodes was getting his British South Africa Company and Pilgrims Society set up.
Feb. 02, 1895
Rhodes and Patents, 1895
https://www.thegazette.co.uk/London/issue/26596/page/754
.
.
Is this an old antenna field south of Cobbett Hill?
Henley Park is where Lord Pirbright lived when he died. It appears to have been deeded to an MOD defense contractor Vokes
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Henley+Park,+Normandy,+Guildford+GU3+2HF,+UK/@51.269882,-0.6552615,467m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m13!1m7!3m6!1s0x4875d4041a53d55d:0x7205c5ba1759845c!2sHenley+Park,+Normandy,+Guildford+GU3+2HF,+UK!3b1!8m2!3d51.2670602!4d-0.6623922!3m4!1s0x4875d4041a53d55d:0x7205c5ba1759845c!8m2!3d51.2670602!4d-0.6623922
Presidential Tweets Today
.