For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you. The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

Ron Paul says of the evil Dr. Fauci who spews lies and propaganda every time he opens his vile trap: “The chief fearmonger of the Trump Administration is without a doubt Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health. Fauci is all over the media, serving up outright falsehoods to stir up even more panic. He testified to Congress that the death rate for the coronavirus is ten times that of the seasonal flu, a claim without any scientific basis. Source.

How stupid is Chairman Xi, you ask? Stupid enough to fall for the British false flag operation called coronavirus where he plays patsy for the Pilgrims Society.

So stupid…that his intelligence agencies still haven’t figured out what was in Hillary’s emails (they received courtesy copies). They blame America for coronavirus….when they should be looking at the British royalty, Pirbright, QinetiQ, and the Pilgrims Society.

Maybe that’s why the nickname Pooh Bear has caught on so well – Xi isn’t a fearless leader, he’s a stupid bear-like character that has fallen for British propaganda. Sucker.

Duh…of course the British are ramping up the fear. This is a British Imperial Fascist attack on the world.

“The new research (pdf), led by epidemiologist Dr. Neil Ferguson and published Monday by the Imperial College of London, shows that merely acting to slow rather than completely stop the spread of COVID-19 would “still likely result in hundreds of thousands of deaths and health systems (most notably intensive care units) being overwhelmed many times over.””

The company store is now closed for business.

Here’s another China connection that doesn’t thrill us a bit. She sleeps with Mitch McConnell where undercover pillow talk benefits her Chinese shipping company family. Mitch knows. He’s a globalist, too.

Remember that “military exercise” we were telling you about a few weeks ago on the Cat Report? We said to watch out for any false flags that might be coming. It has been cancelled:

We found this post in a remote place in the internet. People are waking up!

gitmo4crooks posts:

The Queen’s company The Pirbright Institute holds U.S. Patent No. 10,130,701 on CORONAVIRUS. Pirbright tracks back to SERCO Group Plc and QinetiQ Group Plc, which both have contracts with the U.S. Patent Office. Outrageously, SERCO essentially runs the U.S. Patent Office (under the Commerce Department) patent application process! This “inequitable conduct” in patent legal terms is fraud and invalidates the claim while the world fights this British-American Pilgrims Society-inspired emerging pandemic, in our opinion. See THE PIRBRIGHT INSTITUTE, Co. No. 00559784. (Jan. 07, 1956). Certificate of Incorporation and related records. Companies House (UK).

Queen Elizabeth II is the long-time Patron of the British-American Pilgrims Society (1902-present). Sir Henry Solomon Wellcome pharma-propagandist-spy was a Pilgrims secret founding member along with Winston Churchill, propagandist John Buchan & the Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail’s Lords Burnham and Northcliffe. See The Pilgrims Society of Great Britain, United States, Profile Books, London (2002,2003) (Jan. 2002, p.1: “As Patron of the Pilgrims it has given me great pleasure to support the unique contribution which the Society has made to Anglo-American relations over the years.” (Source)

https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701

Is Nigel really this naive or is he giving cover to his fellow Brits – the Queen, the Pilgrims Society, Privy Council, Arvinder Sambei, Richard Dearlove, Geoffrey Pattie, Baroness Elizabeth Lydia Manningham-Buller (”M”), and Sir Jonathan Richard Symonds

Xi is too stupid to know he is being played by the Queen.

FYI: An AIM patriot who is in the silver business called in and said there is no silver to be had. It’s gone. If you can snag some in your neck-of-the-woods, get it.

