.

Senior Executive Services

NEUTRALIZED!

Governor Virginia Governor Ralph Northam requires all residents of Virginia to remain in lock-down until June 10, 2020. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser rolls out stay-at-home order with prison punishment and fines for violators. In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan issued a statewide stay-at-home directive Monday

.

.

.

Most of the swamp lives in the suburbs just outside of D.C. – Virginia and Maryland. Others live in D.C. All residents in these areas have just been confined to “house arrest”.

Translated: SES, STAY AT HOME!

President Trump doesn’t have to ask the SES or any bureaucrat to work from home. He could order that access to .gov email and other government portals be shut off to employees who don’t show up, physically, to their jobs in D.C. and want to ‘work from home’. Citizens say NO; do not compromise government security and protocols for these swamp rats. We don’t want them using their lockup time to continue plotting and planning the overthrow of President Trump.

Bonus: They will not be able to mingle with other groups of swamp rats in the coffee shops and wine bars. They lose access to convenient government networks and channels.

Don’t forget that we know about their private email system that can easily be hacked and compromised: Destroy the Enemy Communication Channel.

These are state and local actions. President Trump has not shut down the federal government. The states and local unemployment offices will be responsible for unemployed swamp rats. Bureaucrats will need to file for unemployment benefits, which is much less than their lucrative government salaries and DOJ Bruce Ohr-issued bonuses. It’s a two-fer for patriots!

Get free-loading, do-nothing, corrupt swamp bureaucrats off the federal payroll. Keep swamp rats away from their offices, phones, and emails where they have been doing nothing but creating havoc and obstacles for the president to implement a full MAGA agenda since they first rolled out Crossfire Hurricane.

.

Demand that swamp rats not be paid for working at home which is tantamount to giving the enemy comfort, quarter, and planning opportunity during a war.

To all you governors thinking that closing businesses and schools statewide is a great idea, did you think about the financial repercussions on your state revenue for the year?

With people not working or on unemployment, your state will not collect as much in state income taxes this year…and beyond.

With the price of gas already at record lows and people not driving, your gas tax collection will be much lower.

How will you collect property taxes when your citizens are not earning an income?

If you count on the tourist and convention industry for your state’s wealth, kiss it goodbye. Who will be around in the next few months to provide hotel, restaurant, etc. staffing for tourists?

How will you buy and sell houses with everyone held hostage inside their homes? What will happen to the value of coveted Virginia real estate when all bureaucrats are standing in food lines?

when all bureaucrats are standing in food lines? Lost retail sales will put a dent in your state collections.

.

.

.

.

FEARMONGERING BY THE CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may start urging Americans to cover their faces in public amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to The Washington Post.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

FluManChu posts:

Can someone show us the studies that show having 320 Million sit at home slows the spread of the China Flu? We only do things that have been thoroughly vetted with Science with multiple large scale double-blind studies. Where are these studies?

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Viruses: Do you believe they are making some people sick and killing others? Part 9. This is a short video of Little Dr. F*chie spewing his lies and propaganda at Georgetown University. Big Brother YT may require you to give your age before viewing – just a type of censorship.

.

.

.

Princes Charles 70+ somehow recovered. How do these rich elites recover so fast? Could it be possible that they all have a cure? Of course they do, and they should be FORCED to release it.

.

.

.

.