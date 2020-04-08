.

Amazing Polly tying up loose ends in her amazing way! MUST WATCH for AIM Patriots. Lets Get Them All! Gates Birx Fauci Soros all of them

Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers (Doyle-Moynihan) Given the now daily presence of Dr. Birx & Dr. Fauci in our lives and the fact that Dr. Birx is US head of PEPFAR and US representative to the board of the Global Fund. Read thread for more details.

Just had a conf call w/ major lenders discussing our Great Small Businesses & the #PPPloan. I ask every company, big & small, making announcements about innovative contributions, hiring new workers, or looking to overcome setbacks to share your stories with #AmericaWorksTogether! pic.twitter.com/zfEy14aJ86 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

How many of you think this was a CGI of the old bird? Is this the hair, voice, and presence of a woman of 93 years? Wake up, patriots. You saw how good the CGI was for Hannibal Hillary.

Hail, to the IMMORTAL QUEEN BITCH OF ENGLAND.

Similar to our own version of the immortal Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

How lovely of Her Royal High Ass to let Boris live. Many people around the world have been brainwashed to believe that this old lady is a good woman, like a grandmother, watching and caring over her English citizens. WRONG! She holds the controlling interests in the companies that released the coronavirus onto the world.

These companies must be sued by the United States to recoup the huge financial losses Americans have suffered because of Queen Lizard’s insatiable need to control the world from her throne of the British Imperial Empire.

At the same time, we need to seize and disgorge all of the Monarch’s offshore and onshore accounts. Patriots, we need to seize the wealth before other countries figure out how badly she and her Privy Council have f**ed the world with her Pirbright-QinetiQ concoction. The Queen and her Evil Empire of Rothschild bankers and Knights of Malta have destroyed the financial foundations of the world in more ways than you can imagine. Coronavirus was just the “cover” of their evil imperial plans for the world.

5G Telecoms in a panic as corporate media told to censor or debunk 5G-Coronavirus connection, BBC article below shows how desperate the MSM is to hide 5G and COVID-19 truth. Read all about it.

Note that this article is reposted from the BBC; beware of misleading information and propaganda contained within.

Notice the anti-American SES flag behind his official portrait. SES = Swamp Rats.

A family practitioner in Denver, Colorado, said he has used hydroxychloroquine combined with an antibiotic to treat several patients for coronavirus and that they “all did well.”

Dr. Constantine Tsamasfyros, who has been in practice for almost 50 years, told a local CBS affiliate that he “prescribed a combination of hydroxychloroquine (also known as Plaquenil) and an antibiotic called azithromycin to about a dozen patients over the last few weeks.”

“They all did well,” Tsamasfyros said in an interview. “They seemed to reverse their symptoms in a day or two.” Read more

AIM Patriot Jeffrey writes:

Alrighty, first of all, you folks are the best source of truth that I have gratefully ever come across. I quite gleefully share aim4truth.org with all that are willing to unlearn.

I would like to be able to assume that our great President leans an ear in your direction… so does he?

… also, I follow AIM extensively and enjoy blowing peoples minds with Truth.

… I live in Seattle, the heart of the matrix. Zombieland … Thanks so much.

