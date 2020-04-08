.
Kennedy Assassination and Coronavirus
Amazing Polly tying up loose ends in her amazing way! MUST WATCH for AIM Patriots. Lets Get Them All! Gates Birx Fauci Soros all of them
Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers (Doyle-Moynihan) Given the now daily presence of Dr. Birx & Dr. Fauci in our lives and the fact that Dr. Birx is US head of PEPFAR and US representative to the board of the Global Fund. Read thread for more details.
Look Who’s Coming to the Rescue!
Trump: “How Can You Ask A Question When You Don’t Know The Price?”
How many of you think this was a CGI of the old bird? Is this the hair, voice, and presence of a woman of 93 years? Wake up, patriots. You saw how good the CGI was for Hannibal Hillary.
Hail, to the IMMORTAL QUEEN BITCH OF ENGLAND.
Similar to our own version of the immortal Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
How lovely of Her Royal High Ass to let Boris live. Many people around the world have been brainwashed to believe that this old lady is a good woman, like a grandmother, watching and caring over her English citizens. WRONG! She holds the controlling interests in the companies that released the coronavirus onto the world.
These companies must be sued by the United States to recoup the huge financial losses Americans have suffered because of Queen Lizard’s insatiable need to control the world from her throne of the British Imperial Empire.
At the same time, we need to seize and disgorge all of the Monarch’s offshore and onshore accounts. Patriots, we need to seize the wealth before other countries figure out how badly she and her Privy Council have f**ed the world with her Pirbright-QinetiQ concoction. The Queen and her Evil Empire of Rothschild bankers and Knights of Malta have destroyed the financial foundations of the world in more ways than you can imagine. Coronavirus was just the “cover” of their evil imperial plans for the world.
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson ‘responding to treatment’ in intensive care
5G Telecoms in a panic as corporate media told to censor or debunk 5G-Coronavirus connection, BBC article below shows how desperate the MSM is to hide 5G and COVID-19 truth. Read all about it.
Note that this article is reposted from the BBC; beware of misleading information and propaganda contained within.
Donald Trump Announces Hold on World Health Organization Funding
Notice the anti-American SES flag behind his official portrait. SES = Swamp Rats.
Trump replaces SES scumbag who was overseeing $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus spending
Senior Executive Services NEUTRALIZED!
Chairman Schiff Sends Unilateral and Political Demand Letter to ODNI Richard Grenell
U.S. appeals court hands win to Trump plan to resume federal executions
The Untold Truth Of Robert F. Kennedy’s Missing Granddaughter
This Has Always Been Their Plan
A family practitioner in Denver, Colorado, said he has used hydroxychloroquine combined with an antibiotic to treat several patients for coronavirus and that they “all did well.”
Dr. Constantine Tsamasfyros, who has been in practice for almost 50 years, told a local CBS affiliate that he “prescribed a combination of hydroxychloroquine (also known as Plaquenil) and an antibiotic called azithromycin to about a dozen patients over the last few weeks.”
“They all did well,” Tsamasfyros said in an interview. “They seemed to reverse their symptoms in a day or two.” Read more
MIT PhD Exposes the UN and Big Pharma Hidden Agendas with the Coronahoax (Video)
Who was Bill Gates Before Microsoft?
Here’s why they use oxygen-absorbing 60GHz for short-range wireless applications
AIM Patriot Jeffrey writes:
Alrighty, first of all, you folks are the best source of truth that I have gratefully ever come across. I quite gleefully share aim4truth.org with all that are willing to unlearn.
I would like to be able to assume that our great President leans an ear in your direction… so does he?
… also, I follow AIM extensively and enjoy blowing peoples minds with Truth.
… I live in Seattle, the heart of the matrix. Zombieland … Thanks so much.
Commercial Real Estate to Take a Coronavirus Beating
‘Social distancing‘ used as a control measure to keep your money in the banks
Coronavirus is closing day cares; child care providers worry they may never reopen
Tourism Industry Faces Horrific Collapse in Revenue
How Cabin Fever Messes With Your Mind
Psychologist Warns: Coronavirus Cabin Fever Can Be Dangerous
Paycheck Protection Program Loan Update Tuesday, April 7th
New research into third Fatima secret
The Stages of Higher Knowledge By Rudolf Steiner
It’s hard work. Someone has to do it. Thank goodness we have a civil engineer on the team. Yep, head miner Michael McKibben is a civil engineer by profession and finding the cause of ‘faulty foundations’ is right up his ally as we destroy the old corrupt system, clear the debris, and start re-building America with the solid foundation of TRUTH and our CONSTITUTION.
Here’s what the miners found today. More truth about a history that has been hidden in the archives.
Here’s a good overview of the Marconi-GE-RCA shell game in 1919.
Editor. (Oct. 23, 1919). American Radio to Absorb Marconi, General Electric deal, RCA formed, Vol. LXXXVII, No. 53. The New York Herald (The Sun).
RCA Oct. 23, 1919 NY
NBC Nov. 15,1926, NY . . . six weeks later
BBC Jan. 01, 1927, London
(Move along, no conspiracy here.) (Hint: The British-American Pilgrims Society was controlling the plan [and continue to control it as our mainstream FAKE NEWS today.)
Britain’s first live public broadcast was made from the factory of Marconi’s Wireless Telegraph Company in Chelmsford in June 1920. It was sponsored by the Daily Mail‘s Lord Northcliffe
Sarnoff was Commercial Manager for Marconi Wireless USA at the time. He set up their wireless stations deal with Cuba.
Henry Kissinger & Bill Gates Call For Mass Vaccination & Global Governance
Trying to keep the Conclave kitties entertained during corona staycation.
Presidential Tweets Today
