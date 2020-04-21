.

Listen to David Icke explain the relevance of frequency, resonance and vibration in our current world-wide pandemic. See why we keep posting videos and articles about REVIVAL and RESTORATION? This is the way forward, patriots. Unleash the power of music in your community. Turn those Trump rallies into REVIVALS for AMERICA.

This history will show you that the history of American revivals have a long history and one that we are embracing wholeheartedly. We welcome patriots around the world to break out in music – make a joyful noise and let’s lift humanity out of this low vibration, evil, satanic realm.

Notice how the Democrats have completely abandoned all of the DACA recipients. They never cared. DACA was just a political tool to them.

I’ve been thinking a lot about the mental health toll of the shutdown. Increased suicide, increased domestic violence, etc.. it’s happening. I’m not sure I know the right answer, but when does the cure become worse than the virus? Where do you stand? https://t.co/89t0NwmYqj

— Dr. Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) April 20, 2020

Incurablewound posts:

Bill Gates REFUSES to reveal why he flew on Lolita Express with Jeffrey #Epstein four years AFTER his release from prison while the billionaire was still chairman of Microsoft

My 200 cents posts:

Both Bill Gates and the MSM are luciferian globalists bent on bringing about the one world government of the Antichrist, so of course the MSM is covering for him.

Good job, patriots! You are turning the gaslighting back on them. Wherever you see articles and videos about Bill Gates, get in there and drop infobombs. This is how we fight the Great Information War. YOU are an information warrior – no matter your country of origin!

Protests Against Coronavirus Measures Are ERUPTING Throughout the World Start Steve at 2:55

Norman Vincent Peale – Positive Thinking. Dr. Peale knew the secret of raising vibration and has inspired millions with his sermons.

AIM Patriot Chris alerts us to a new form of Twitter censorship. Get the word out that Jack is messing with our First Amendment rights again. Won’t it be great when we get control of VOICE OF AMERICA and can create a Twitter-type network free from these Silicon Valley tyrants?

When you click on Trump supportive links, the page appears already scrolled down to the first reply, NOT the tweet you clicked on. Making you have to scroll UP to see the tweet you intended to see.

I believe this is a NEW form of suppression that Twitter invented. I’m calling it autoscrollpast censorship

Keep demanding hangings and gallows for the guilty criminals, especially the actors that tried to OVERTHROW Donald Trump. It’s scaring the you-know-what out of them.

We already know why the corporate media will never report on the CROWN AGENTS embedded in our government because they are also British agents that use Five Eyes to spy on us, SES to obstruct us, and Pirbright’s coronavirus to wipe us off the face of the earth.

The British Imperial Empire is the Invisible Enemy.

Will you have the guts to call this out….or will your progeny have to slave under the silent rule of the British Monarch?

Why aren’t your favorite alt media researchers and reporters pointing out the corrupt operatives of the Senior Executive Services? Are they limited hangouts put in place to protect the swamp and crown agents?

Pictured below are traitors to America that are good candidates for public executions once they are found guilty of trying to overthrow our government and our president.

Pay attention, students of the AIM School of Truth. Gregg Jarrett couldn’t find the ham in a ham sandwich and we already busted John Solomon (and his side kick Sara Carter) for being a shill for the Crown. He is there to make sure that patriots don’t connect the dots between British spies like Steele, Robert Hannigan, Arvinder Sambei, Alison Sander, Joseph Mifsud, Boris Johnson, Richard Dearlonve adn so many other bloody Brits from the London Swamp of Horrors.

Your job, as graduates of AST, is to take spoofs and shills down a few notches with the sharp sword of truth. If you don’t have a Twitter account, then get one today and start firing away until Jack Dorsey removes you. It’s an all-out attack on FAKE NEWS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

Start with this clueless fake news reporter first:

This meme below, which is true, distracts you from the real origins of fake news propaganda. Don’t be clueless. Know your history…and not the kind that the Pilgrims Society put into your fake history books in your K-12 indoctrination centers.

Gestapo KAREN Gretchen awakened the sleeping wolverines in Michigan.

AIM Patriot Joseph wrote a note to Douglas:

I finished reading Churchill’s biography of his life before being Prime Minister and being taken prisoner by the Boers a few months ago, and I’m having a lot of trouble with your statement that he really wasn’t taken prisoner and was instead exploiting the Boers at the time. I’m just curious your source of information, because the book dealt with real people with real relationships and real tokens of memorability, they took away from the experience. I listen to your broadcast regularly and have learned much from your research and insight, but I just can’t square this statement. The book was Called Hero of an Empire, it was a good read.

Douglas answers:

Winston’s fake imprisonment was good war correspondent yellow journalism. It was his cover for the work of stealing land for Cecil Rhodes. Winston could not have done both at the same time. He is as corrupt as Rhodes and Milner who he worked for.

