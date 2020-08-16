.

Redditcensorsyouandi posted:

I hope he sees the love we have for him in this difficult time.

His rallies were a way for him to see that first hand, so he needs it more than ever now.

Patriots, send him your prayers, your love, and your high energy. Remember his entire family too.

We love you, President Trump. You have the support of the majority, believe me. ❤

Whole Foods Bans Colloidal Silver

Don’t worry if your store doesn’t have it. Here’s our homemade recipe. Share with all of your friends. Get your silver rods while silver prices are low.

And don’t forget your evening corona cocktail! One zinc and a few swigs of Fever Tree. Every night we have ours, we toast to all of you amazing patriots.

We agree. If your favorite alternative media channel is not discussing, at length and depth, about Arvinder Sambei, Senior Executive Services, the attempted British overthrow of the President, and the Pilgrims Society, then they aren’t worth listening to….They are standing in the way of winning the Great Information War. They are entertainment, not intelligence.

Important election information from citizens in Washington State trying to stop the overt election rigging that their Secretary of State Kim Wyman is pushing with mail in ballots:

Be alert, patriots. There’s lots of splashy news every day about mail-in ballot fraud. But what Mitt, Tagg, and Ronna Romney do not want you to look at is the software used in the electronic ballot boxes that fractionalize voting. This is how they really plan on stealing the election. Important links inside the headline above to remind you of the ROMNEY FAMILY ELECTION SCAM.

Take a careful look at this chart below to see how YOUR VOTE can be manipulated by OpTech software. Then continue to read to see the global picture of election corruption that keeps evil globalists in charge, from Mitt Romney to Queen Elizabeth II. .

READ MORE OF THIS BLOCKBUSTER REPORT. The evidence for election machine corruption and foreign interference in elections is demonstrated in this flowchart. . . Citizens must demand voter identification, paper ballots, inked fingers, and hand-counts by bipartisan chain of control. We don’t need speedy election results through their rigged digital system. We need accurate, fair, and transparent vote counting so that the We the People can restore honesty and integrity to the voting process.

. John Roberts is a foreign agent for the Knights of Malta. Of course, he doesn’t rule according to the Constitution. He will also need to be tried for treason and espionage. . Let’s get that party started with some Supreme Court truth bombs: . John Roberts Destroys American Court System for the Queen . Make sure to read about his wicked wife who controls Johnny Boy: Justice John Roberts Screws Inventors. His Ugly Wife Screws Everyone. . . Watch out for these new justices that seem to be loving the attention they are receiving from the Rothschilds and the Royals. His pretty little wife seems like a succor for glamor and glitz. . Espionage at the highest level! Will Neil and Louise Gorsuch Sell Out America to the Brits? .

Verdict is still out on Barr and Durham. So far, citizens have seen NOTHING except delay and obfuscation. Oh yeah, there was a little drop of an incidental swamp rat called Clinesmith, but not nearly enough for the massive evidence citizens have seen of the treason and espionage going on in Washington.

The BIG KITTIES are hungry!

Good grief, this woman is more odious than Hillary. Who knew that was possible?

“It was a debate! *Cackle*Cackle*Cackle* It. Was. A. Debate!”

In other words, Comma-la Harris didn’t mean any of it. She just used this ridiculous busing strategy to goose her poll numbers and sell T-shirts. And after she dropped out, hopping aboard the Biden Jalopy was just as scheming and conniving as her garbage debate stunt.

Hamilton Brown, Kamala Harris’ paternal ancestor, an attorney, enslaved Africans, Creole, Irish . . . white, black and brown alike, and persecuted Methodist, Baptist and Anglican abolitionists Kamala’s promotion of reparations should start with compensating the tens of thousands of souls enslaved by her ancestors in Jamaica—a British slave hub for the Americas Kamala cannot be President because she is not a natural born citizen. .

Parents all over the country are getting redpilled about the 2020-21 school year. Many schools are offering basically two options: 1) in-person indoctrination with social engineering protocols to terrorize developing psyches of children, 2) at-home indoctrination with their K-12, Inc curriculum so that Betsy DeVos and her globalist pals can poison your children’s brains right in the comfort of your home, while the globalists make boatloads of $$$.

Folks, we are professional educators. We have seen these public school on-line curriculum products. They are appalling and everyone who has ‘Wisdom Children’ should reject both of these indoctrination options. We recommend private schools, microschooling, pod learning, homeschooling – so many great options, other than public schools.

Please share this vital information with your downline, as parents are probably just now waking up to the horrors of their options. Homeschooling is very flexible so think out of the box as you prepare your schedules and lessons.

For many of you, registering for homeschooling is very easy with your state education departments. You will also want to find support groups and associations to assist you, especially if you are a first-timer. Additionally, Douglas and I welcome any of your questions and are happy to answer them privately or here on the blog.

If you leave your children in front of a computer with boring, dry lessons from K-12, Inc., this is what will really be going on:

. . Turkey Hit By Bank Runs, Currency Panic As Locals Sell Their Cars And Houses To Buy Gold While Lira Implodes . Did Buffett Just Bet Against The US? Berkshire Buys Barrick Gold , Dumps Goldman . David Morgan – 1980 $50 Silver Equals $600 Today . AIM Patriot Steven writes: Betsy for president! 2024 YEA! Our reply: Thanks, Steven. Working on the platform now. Here are some of the top items Betsy pledges to do if Donald Trump doesn’t do it within his next term: Hang the traitors MAGA style. Have the Army Corp of engineers build big, beautiful gallows on the Washington Mall. Bring in American hemp rope for the nooses. These executions need to be viewed world wide! Start with ‘the lovers’, working our way through the criminals and crown agents of the SES, with a finale of Frazzledrip Hillary dangling from the end of a rope. Make sure plenty of popcorn is available – this will be historic! Eliminate the UN from American soil and the United States budget – f o r e v e r . End all foreign entanglements that do not serve United States PEOPLE’S interests. This includes OPIC, USAID, 7th floor State Department, and all UN activities. Demolish the asbestos-filled building and build the Trump presidential library and edutainment center where Americans can learn about their real history. Each floor or area of the libary dedicated to eras in American history with real facts, not the revisionist history the Pilgrims have been spewing in indoctrination public schools. Eliminate the CIA and the FBI National Security Division. We oppose federal police and unlawful surveillance. These functions can be handled by state police and military intelligence. Eliminate all foreign actors from government, from dual citizens in Congress to institutions like the CFR, US Chamber of Commerce, Highlands Forum, Pilgrims Society in America, anything connected with the British Crown. This will be called the Great Purge. Fire all Senior Executive Service members from all federal agencies. Abolish the Internal Revenue Service and the federal income tax. Not needed. Barbary relics from 1913. So many other great ways to fund a government. Eliminate all federal contracts with SERCO, Qinetiq, and any company associated with China or the United Kingdom. Eliminate all 5G towers and any operations that harm citizens with untested technology. Absorb the Federal Reserve into the U. S. Treasury and release the Kracken – precious metals and real assets to back U. S. currency. Save space on the gallows for evil bankers and silver/gold riggers and hoarders. Eliminate the U. S. Department of Education. Send education funds directly to families for education alternatives, from homeschooling to vocational, private, charter, and even reconstituted public schools. Require that civics be mandatory for an 8th grade diploma; two courses in civics for a high school diploma. Follow the U. S. Constitution in determining the number of U. S. House representatives. The number of representatives would significantly increase and the current congressional building would not be able to handle the thousands of representatives. They and their staffs work from state and local offices, cast their votes electronically, and, when needed for hearings and in-person activities, come in to Washington to use meeting rooms in the old Congressional offices. WeWork style. Executive Office executes a master license with Leader Technologies for the use of its proprietary system of scalability in the internet. Then require the social media companies and any company that uses this technology to sign user licenses that will include strong wording for protection of First Amendment rights. That’s a start, Steven…you know I could go on for days. Unfortunately, I was born on a military base in Germany to U. S. citizen parents and do not meet the three pronged test for presidential eligibility. So in my place, let’s nominate Michael McKibben (P) and Douglas Gabriel (VP) and give Betsy Ross the opportunity to dismantle the Department of Education…something Betsy doNothing DeVos is incapable of doing. . . . Traitors all over the world live in fear of Citizens Addicted to Truth – AIM CATS. Is this traitor Lisa Page? . . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

