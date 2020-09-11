.

.

.

.

.

Shocking discoveries show that American sovereignty was consciously removed step-by-step by pharmaceutical interests who clearly are only interested in “vaccines” for compliance and control.

The traitors that sponsored AND VOTED ON these bills need to be hanged by their necks until they are dead, dead, dead for Treason. These elected officials include, but are not limited to:

Sen. Burr, Richard [R-NC]

Sen. Clinton, Hillary Rodham [D-NY]

Rep. Rohrabacher, Dana [R-CA-48]

Sen. Warren, Elizabeth [D-MA]

Sen. Mikulski, Barbara A. [D-MD]

Sen. Harkin, Tom [D-IA]

Rep. Rogers, Mike J. [R-MI-8]

Sen. Alexander, Lamar [R-TN]

Sen. DeWine, Mike [R-OH]

Sen. Kennedy, Edward M. [D-MA]

Citizens of America are sick and tired of traitors in our government, killing and destroying Americans and their way of life. We demand that the traitors be tried Nuremberg-style and then hanged in the public square immediately after the elections!

If you are a congressperson who voted for these bills without realizing what you did, you need to immediately present bills to rescind all of these laws – ASAP. No excuses for inaction. We are watching every elected official from Devin Nunes to DIane Feinstein to see how they respond to this mortal threat against the United States.

.

.

Pilgrims Society Ran the Obama White House

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Martial-Law-Must-Be-Called-Now.mp3

.

.

.

.

.

John Barnwell and Douglas Gabriel featured in the video below:

.

Massive Explosion Rocks Oroville Dam Area

.

.

AIM Patriot d x noticed this:

I was reading some history earlier today, came across the word maga as feminine for magus and recalled the recently saved photo below … did some searching and borrowed/edited the following from someone’s social media post.

‘Maga’ literally means “something (feminine) magic or magical,” “a magical woman” or a female equivalent of a magus. Maga is simply the feminine form of Magus. Magus comes from the Greek magos, which in turn comes from the Persian, meaning magician or learned man (hence the Three Magi).

Our reply: From 7 years of Latin studies, Betsy concurs. MAGA is the feminine expression of magus. Hic servare feminae. Facta non verba, feles!

.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

.

.

.

.

Listen to a spokesperson from Wellcome Trust discuss (lie and obfuscate) vaccines. Sounds like a deliberate stall and delay to keep the tyranny of social engineering going, while year after year a safe vaccine can’t be found. Doesn’t matter to them. You are wearing a muzzle and under house arrest – until they can exterminate you and your family. It’s global genocide, folks.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/wellcome-trust-speaks-9.9.20.mp3

.

.

VIDEO: Important Message From Vernon Coleman

IS THE CDC PLANNING TO USE SCHOOL CHILDREN AS COLLATERAL TO LURE IN FUTURE UNDESIRABLE, DISSIDENT ENEMIES OF THE STATE? HISTORY SAYS YES!!!

.

Bill Warner, PhD: Jihad vs Crusades

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“Here is a memo to clueless baptized Catholics out there: You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period,” Altman said in the Aug. 30 video. “The party platform absolutely is against everything the Catholic Church teaches, so just quit pretending that you’re Catholic and vote Democrat. Repent of your support of that party and its platform or face the fires of hell.”

.

swarleybing notes: “The mis-spelling of “Kindnes” really demonstrates their emphasis on education.”

JediMasterGandalf remarks: “Once you accept the fact that our schools are no longer about education … everything becomes clear.”

Weissund_Stolz wrote:

We used this “pandemic” as an opportunity to home school our children. It is amazing what a 5th grader doesn’t know (especially for an “A” student). Don’t get me wrong, my daughter is a fantanstic speller and can solve a basic math problem in a dozen retarded and unnecessary ways (thanks common core).

She can recite racial and gender wage gaps and MLK and her “privileges,” but she also thought that there were 6 months in a year! She knows zero about geography and nothing about history except the parts she “should” feel guilty about.

I feel guilty for leaving her education in such incapable hands for this long. The whole ordeal really opened our eyes as to just how much the American education system is corrupt. Intentional ineptitude.

Thank you corona! You prevented my offspring from being retarded, anti-American communists.

.

.

.

Cats vs Zombies

.

.

Remember to send your complaints about the new world order crapola to the organization that is running this genocide operation – The Pilgrims Society.

Send emails, letters, packages….Let them know the people of the world know where their hidey-hole is and we are coming to get every last one of them…drag them into the streets and expose their crimes to the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

