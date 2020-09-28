.

Zoom, the new Huawei

Yep…here we go again, naming and pointing to folks you may have never heard about. This wicked hag pictured below is a Brit and she is one nasty evil witch – a high and haughty “baroness” to boot. Please look through the links we have about Fairhead so you can have something to “hang your hat on” when we load you up with great intelligence reports this week.

Why does she matter to our unfolding story of the Pilgrims Society and China?

She is Oracle’s new director!

Baroness Rona A. Fairhead, Commander of the British Empire

Baroness Fairhead’s shoehorned into new job at the BBC in 2016, to make it corporate, and to take full editorial control globally (for the Pilgrims Society).

BBC Charter Review. (Feb. 11, 2016). White Paper: First Report of Session 2015-16, HC 398, House of Commons. UK Parliament.

Half way through her 4-year appointment to chair the BBC Trust, they changed the structure to be more CEO-like, and which allowed the new CEO (Fairhead) to take control of editorial policy.

Here’s the white paper (probably like The Rothschild Report, 1973) that open the floodgates for biotechnology investments by the Rothschild.

“Shoehorned into this role.”

“Lack of independence and transparency in your new appointment.”

This hearing starts at 27:14

Rona A. Fairhead. (Jul. 06, 2016). Rona Fairhead on her improper appointment by Prime Minister Cameron to the new BBC unitary board. Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMC) [VIDEO]. UK Parliamentlive.tv.

John Nicolson MP questioning Rona Fairhead As you listen to the questioning, keep in mind that Fairhead is a Pilgrims Society – Crown operative.

They were in the process of making her head of editorial policy at BBC

https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/39036842-b633-40c5-a168-5ce4dab1ff88

Cameron appointed her just days before leaving office replaced by Teresa May. This was a Pilgrims move to take over editorial policy!

There’s only one reason Hunter Biden made so much money, and Joe Biden was in on it

AIM Patriot Tlsmith left this note on yesterday’s Cat Report.

Do not miss the Tenpenny – Popper interview. First 17min abt ‘activism’ so if not interested .. You will then see how this mess is going to end by Law. Popper is a homeschool-business-law activist w/ very useful (free resource) websites. I did not understand how Home School Co-Ops cd transform all our daily lives. Worth the price of admission tenfold. Thank You!

VIDEO: GOOD NEWS from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Pam Popper and Peggy Hall

AIM kitty yawns upon awakening….

Woke up from a catnap and dreamed or imagined that the counter-intelligence operation to save the elections was going just fine. While the DemonRats want everyone to think their ballot harvesting scheme is how they plan on stealing the election, Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme: “Car is full” of absentee ballots, WHITE HATS know where the real election fraud is happening – in cyber space.

They found out (long ago) that Mitt Romney, George Soros, and Mark Malloch-Brown were actually fractionalizing the votes in cyber space through their Optech software. These tech-savvy white hats watched how the rigging worked behind the scenes during the 2018 elections so they know how the enemy strikes. This time, their strike will fail.

Ballot harvesting and mail-in ballots are decoys to keep us from looking at the BIG RIG in cyber space. When you strike George Soros’ election interference plan from his Purple Revolution play-book, you need to hit from several fronts – financial, technological, and legal. Thank goodness our AIM white hats see the battlefield from such a great vantage point.

Now off to roll around in some catnip.

AIM Patriots heard it through the grapevine (We posted this over a year ago and yet it seems so fresh and relevant.)

London Protest, Trafalgar Square. Interviews with the Protestors, 27 Sept 2020

This is what the older patriots at Trafalgar Square “sense” but cannot speak. They know European history. History Repeats – The Killing Nurses of The Third Reich

Entire Biden Family Going Down

It’s in the air: the Democrats are emitting fumes of panic. They are in a frenetic mode that must be deemed dangerous. No action is out of the question for them, as the election has already begun, and now their fear that Biden will crumple before the deadline of November 3 is causing them to sweat. They’ve been in a constant state of lunacy since Hillary was “cheated” out of the presidency four years ago.

The upcoming “debate” on Tuesday night is another nightmare for the few in their upper echelons who really know the score. Joe can’t endure two hours on his feet. He’s physically shot. He cannot take the mental pressure of being on camera in front of over 100 million viewers and answering questions that require him to immediately respond. He just can’t remember dates, places, and situations. He jams up. He’s been kept off the campaign trail, hidden away, getting worse daily from his obvious neurological or other disorders to the point where he might just fall apart emotionally in front of the cameras. He’ll be under unbearable stress. People will be focusing on his ears for hidden microphones, his every expression will be scrutinized for hesitancy, his eyes for searching answers, his hands for reaching out for help.

The real point of the Trump tax returns frenzy was to find where he was hiding all his Russian money. NYT “bombshell” admits there is nothing there.

Arwyn3x wants to know:

Why is she still walking free?

Because Bill Barr is a big dumb waste.

He hates America and loves the deep state. His Commanding Officer, the President of the United States is fighting all alone to give us back the promise of America, the promise that all them asshoes sold to China.

And Bill Barr who is in a mighty position to help turned his back on our President and us.

I used to be so angry at Jeff Sessions, for taking the position of AG and squatting on it to block a more loyal person from the job. But I guess I should have known that as soon as Sessions got fired out there would be anther deep state stooge ready to step up and betray us afresh. I guess there will be another one as soon as our Loyal President gives you the heave-ho. BTW Did you recommend Fauci? Or McMaster, or Mattis, or Coats, is Gina Haspel one of you pukes too?

You are serving the greatest President since George Washington and you could have been great too, but you are all just dead-enders. Unless of course you dirty creeps win, but if we win the truth will be told no matter how long it takes and the world, history and your descendants will know you for a failed patriot (which is a kind way to describe your actions).

So the media wants to talk about Haiti and orphans? Game on. Let’s start with this:

Biden & Kamala’s legacy on crime.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

Hunter Biden’s ‘forgotten’ Russia scandal bombs

guys look who i saw out on da street!!!:) pic.twitter.com/rPczxbWAkL — ✨ nathan moved accounts (@bIoodtear) September 25, 2020

Do you trust Joe Biden with the nuke button?

What could possibly go wrong? Breakthrough: Nanoparticle Eats Plaque Responsible for Heart Attacks Wouldn’t it be great if we could use these technologies for the highest and best and not as weapons to wipe out humanity?

Recall that Charles Lieber, Harvard Professor, was working on nanotube technology for CHINA before he was arrested so we are a bit skeptical of feel-good (propaganda) videos that proclaim how wonderful nanobots are.

Charles M. Lieber, Nanotechnology, and the Queen’s QinetiQ

Charles M. Lieber Uses Viruses, Nanotechnology, and 5G to Eradicate Humanity

Wow, the day’s lesson plan was intense. Let’s get on the bike and change the view. Cat riding Bike 😻

