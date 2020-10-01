AIM Videos – Audios September 2020

September 30, 2020

Betsy and Thomas – We Told You So

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Betsy-and-Thomas-Right-Again.mp3

.

September 28, 2020

Zoom, the new Huawei

September 25, 2020

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/End-of-Life-on-Planet-Earth.mp3

.

Betsy & Thomas Take a Break

September 22, 2020

The Oracle-Tik Tok ‘Borg’ is Coming After Your 401k. Inside this link are the charts we refer to and sample letters to send to their auditors and the SEC.

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/09/wal-mart-ibm-oracle-control-your-401k-1.mp3

.

September 20, 2020

Should Martial Law Be Declared?

September 18, 2020

Zoom and the Treason of H. R. McMaster

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Zoom-and-the-Treason-of-H.R.-McMaster.mp3

.

September 16, 2020

China is watching through Zoom

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/09/zoom-is-chinese-surveillance.mp3

.

September 11, 2020

Pilgrims Society Ran the Obama White House

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Martial-Law-Must-Be-Called-Now.mp3

.

September 10, 2020

What is Sovereignty? Pt. 1 – A Conversation with John Barnwell & Douglas Gabriel

September 8, 2020

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/09/rockefeller-agenda-to-take-over-the-world.mp3

.

September 7, 2020

Vaccine Wars with Betsy and Thomas

Here is the raw audio file for your use: https://videos.files.wordpress.com/d15Q6ABe/vaccine-wars_hd.mp4

.

September 3, 2020

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Pilgrims-and-the-New-World-Order.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

