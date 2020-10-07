Trust the AIM Plan

Here’s the American Intelligence Media plan for draining the swamp. Work it with us, patriots!

STEP 1

Get an Attorney General who will INDICT and ARREST the bad guys. If not an attorney general, then President Trump calls martial law to defeat the domestic enemy in our government.

Step 2

Run Nuremberg-style trials on all of them. These can be done simultaneously around the country. No need to have just one tribunal. We have hundreds of criminals that will need to have expedient trials. They must be removed from their offices and positions immediately and await their trials in prison.

Create a “winning template” for running these types of trials so that other states and countries around the world can hold their own in a similar manner. This was global genocide they were planning for us, patriots.

STEP 3

Executions and life imprisonment for treason, sedition, espionage. It’s going to be a blood-bath folks. This EVIL must be eradicated from the planet if we are ever to have planetary peace. Our children and grandchildren shouldn’t have to clean up this mess. Patriots, step up and demand LAW and ORDER in the United States.

Then what?

After American patriots drain our own swamp, we can assist patriots around the world to do the same. We must eliminate the New World Order, the Pilgrims Society, the Privy Council, and British Monarch control over America.

British Plans to Depopulate the World

The British Rothschild biowarfare conspiracy

British Directly Linked to Coronavirus

The Pilgrims Society – Enemy of Humanity

Pilgrims Society Ran the Obama White House

Another problem we can get fixed quickly is Silicon Valley’s control over speech in America and around the world.

Follow the Leader for a Safer, More Secure Internet Experience

Of course there are many things we will need to do once we win November – like restructure government bureaucracies to work for, not against, citizens. We will need to end the Federal Reserve and back our currency with a basket of real assets, like gold and silver. We need school choice for families. We need to halt immigration policies that will replace our nation’s heritage, culture, and racial make-up. We need to get real about the Muslim invasion in our government and society. So much to do….. but first let’s execute the

1 – 2 – 3 Plan

What is YOUR part in Executing the plan?

From now through the election, follow President Trump. Stay away from all propaganda media. Make sure your downline stays informed and engaged.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

President Trump is like Moses, leading his people to the promised land. Do not be distracted by the evil media all around you. Everyone needs to VOTE STRAIGHT RED. This is how We the People get control of our nation from the Pilgrims Society. This is how we can help the President lead us into a New World Awakening.

After the big win, the President and his A-team know exactly what to do. They will move “fast and furious” with “shock and awe”. They will root out our domestic enemies, from the ones who murdered Americans on 9-11 to those now advocating mass injections (silent killer) for population control.

If you are not a United States citizen and know how important this election is to everyone on the planet, we ask that on November 3, you send prayers and blessings for a victorious outcome.

Calling World Revolution for Planetary Freedom!

