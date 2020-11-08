The chart below is handy to help you see how this software is connected to the swamp.

Also mentioned in the video at the top of the page was the system that is used by the media to coordinate their reporting. If you have been in the AIM School of Truth for awhile, you will recognize that as AVID and immediately want to connect it to Dianne Feinstein and her husband Richard Blum.

Dianne Feinstein Behind Foreign Interference in U S Elections AIM Patriots will remember this discussion on August 16, 2018.

Coincidence or not? On November 16, 2018, the President signed into law the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act of 2018.

On August 3, 2018, we reported on this. More globalist election rigging systems exposed

Foreign Election Inteference

OOPS. They Didn’t Read the Executive order

Note date of EO: September 2018

Who needs Q when you have AIM cats!

3 (Douglas, Michael, and Tyla) + 45 =

PA Sec. of State Kathryn “Kathy” Broockvar, like MI Jocelyn Benson, is another U.N. globalist-groomed shill; she was counsel to the Legal Action Center associated with Hillary Clinton’s, Robert Mueller’s Wilmer Hale LLP (Founding Chairman), Harvard Law, Kekst PR, Deloitte, Northwestern Law, Columbia Law, Apollo Management (Facebook), Elliott Management (Facebook),

The U.N. cites this “research” published when Broockvar was just a young, wet-behind-the-ears 26 years old. The document’s eugenics propaganda language is way out of the league of a 20-something.

The new world order Pilgrims Society push these two women forward too quickly, and their inexperience as compared to their lofty political positions shouts CORRUPTION. Magically, both women were groomed as election-rights “specialists.”

Kathryn “Kathy” Boockvar, Age 26 (b. Oct. 23, 1968). (Jan. 01, 1994). Beyond Survival: The Procreative Rights of Women with HIV. Boston College Third World Law Journal.

Kathryn Boockvar. (Jul. 01, 2011). Experience, boockvar.com, Accessed Nov. 08, 2020.Archive.org.

Legal-Action Center (LAC). (Accessed Nov. 08, 2020). ABOUT. LAC.

Meet PA’s Constitutional Masked Bandit

This is what happens when you have a generation of children “taught” math by Common Core Curriculum and Chicago Math. The Gabriels taught K-12 public schools in Detroit and were forced by the state to use these curricula. It was a program of dumbing-down inner city children, a process accelerated by environmental factors like fluoride in the water, diets that lacked enzymes and nutrition, fetal deficiencies due to drug and alcohol use of the mother.

Those students grew up and became Democrats. They are counting the ballots in Cobo Hall downtown.

Hillbilly math.

Watching 2020 unfold isn’t going to be nearly as exciting as watching President Trump launch the counter- attack.

Meow.

