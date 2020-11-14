.

President Donald J Trump just drove by at the Million Maga March!

Originally tweeted by Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) on November 14, 2020.

Million MAGA March!

We added this post after publication to the last Cat, in case you missed it:

Reject this world view. Patriots have plans for a whole different ending to this nightmare. The Great Reset | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film

Donald Trump doubles down on George W. Bush 9/11 blame

Time for GA officials to hear from The People. Email these officials & demand special session of legislature. You can make a difference.

brian.kemp@gov.ga.gov

bradraffensperger@sos.ga.gov

geoff.duncan@ltgov.ga.gov

loeffler@senate.gov

perdue@senate.gov

david.ralston@house.ga.gov

Rudy has a request to know more about Smartmatic. We put a few of our top links below so you can share on his Twitter. Inside each recommended article on Smartmatic and Lord Mark Malloch-Brown are dozens of links, memes, and videos. Pick and choose your selections and start pushing them through your downline.

Don’t forget to send a few to Rudy Giuliani.

Yep. You read that correctly – SMARTMATIC.electronic voting. Learn more about this and the Queen’s attempt to OVERTHROW Donald Trump.

President Trump tweets:

The Consent Decree signed by the Georgia Secretary of State, with the approval of Governor @BrianKempGA, at the urging of @staceyabrams, makes it impossible to check & match signatures on ballots and envelopes, etc. They knew they were going to cheat. Must expose real signatures!

….What are they trying to hide. They know, and so does everyone else. EXPOSE THE CRIME!

AIM Patriot Parker asks: Will Sidney Powell release something substantial or is she just bloviating? (Parker also sent this nifty meme.)

Or reply: Is she a crown agent? She hasn’t said a word about Senior Executive Services or the British operatives that tried to overthrow Trump – Richard Dearlove, Mark Malloch-Brown, Geoffrey Pattie, Arvinder Sambei. Is Powell that clueless?

Doesn’t she know about the Pilgrims Society and the election rigging machines from Mitt Romney and George Soros? We will know once she delivers her “kraken”. Until then, we are hoping that she turns out to be a patriot, but won’t be surprised if she played us to protect the Brits.

And what about Flynn…and Richard Dearlove. Inquiring minds are still asking questions.

Alexa, who is the president of the USA?

It’s SO over, FOX.

#TheForeverBreak-Up

We terminated our overpriced cable package last week after Fox Pravda finally fell on the sword. It wasn’t just because of Fox; we have become frustrated that there is nothing fresh on HBO, Showtime, or any of the premium stations… That saves $55 a month in this household. How about yours?

MASSIVE CROWD CHANTING "FOX NEWS SUCKS!"

If FOX news want's to report like CNN, they will get ratings like CNN.

Originally tweeted by Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) on November 14, 2020.

Patriots are the PRIDE of America.

This Song Will Remind You To Never, Ever Give Up!

We hang traitors in this country.

Now a little kitty popcorn. Popcorn Rice

