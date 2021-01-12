.

Mike Pompeo is hustling for his British-American Pilgrims masters with the press statement below. Have you noticed how Pompeo has been tweeting all week and hogging YouTube with his propaganda? Let’s have a critical eye here: Pompeo is positioning himself to drop in as Trump’s new Vice President or he will just drop in as president…just like the British-American Pilgrims groomed him to eventually be, another British Manchurian President in the White House.

Pompeo’s Yawner: “Russia, Russia, Russia!” (NOT). PROPAGANDA MEMO: “divert the American sheeple from the role of the British Crown directing China in the takeover of America”

AIM Patriot Regina notices that Mike Adams over at Natural News is pushing the Pompeo as a positive thing. She writes:

“I am listening to Mike Adam’s Situation Update 1/11. Mike needs a little education about Pompous Lardass Pompeo (PLP). According to Mike PLP is a patriot!!”

Our reply: Be suspicious of anyone pushing this Pilgrim Pompeo as a positive thing. He has been groomed by the enemy – the British-American Pilgrims Society. In the end he would be another MAGA backstabber. In order to protect the president, we all must do what we can to educate our downline of the dangers of Dumbass Pompass.

Rightside Broadcasting Network features:

President Trump Speaks in Alamo, TX 1/12/21

Remember the Alamo

The image below is just an FYI. We do not have any other information other than this tweet. We show you breaking stuff like this so that you can be on the look out for corroboration. This is how ‘crowdsourcing the truth’ works. If we have any AIM Cats in D.C., perhaps you can help us out with anything you are seeing.

Beschloss is swamp so he could be getting nervous.

Chad Wolf? More like Virgin Rabbit

Acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf is resigning after the Capitol siege

Pictured below: Demon Spawn Cheney – McCain

HOMEWORK ASSIGNMENT

Who in Washington D. C. would know best how these items are connected?

Diamonds

Goldman Sachs

Lemons

We are doing the research now and you can’t believe what we have found, but we want you to research with us. The answer will eventually be given by us, if not YOU first. We will be posting articles in the next few weeks, starting with the early history of Cecil Rhodes and diamonds to the present day of the glitter and glitz of Hollywood.

This is going to be a crowdsource project with PRIZE $$$ for the winner. The first person to put the answer in a comment box (so that it is date stamped) will win $500 as long as you have a way to receive it through Paypal.

The answer must include the name of the D. C. person and a coherent few paragraphs of why these items are connected and why it matters in draining the swamp.

Additionally, on this page here, we will keep a list of articles that we post in the next few weeks regarding this discovery. That way if you are “late to class” you can catch up. Bookmark it now for easy access.

There could be bonus prize money for exceptional research. Hope to see you win Big Kash.

How a Glock Works. Guns don’t matter anymore. The globalshits figured out a way around massive gun ownership in America. They just scare the virus pussies into voluntarily injecting deadly bioweapons right in to their bloodstream. A Nazi’s wet dream. Genocide never worked so well.

AIM Patriot Jami wants to know: Can you recommend any historical books on America? Particularly on George Washington. I looked up a couple books and they were written by liberals, Brits and Canadians!

Our reply: No, we cannot. That’s why we started doing our own patriot research. If there are writers in our community, this would be a great time to start writing the REAL HISTORY of the world.

Did you see the STRANDBEEST EVOLUTION on yesterday’s report. Now let’s see ho they are constructed by the creator – The Neural System

Shout out to coopdeville999 who is helping Dave understand that we are way beyond “Q” stuff on this site. Cats, we can’t be in the comment boxes all the time and are counting on AIM ‘graduate students’ to comment and enlighten others. Thanks!

coopdeville999 on January 11, 2021 wrote:

Hey, Dave, you are a little late to class. The Q hoax was outed here around spring 2018, I think. Have fun with it if you wish but you should probably know that it may paint you as being a bit ignorant to many readers here.

BTW…anytime you see a screen that shows Clouflare is misbehaving and trying to censor patriot sites, remember who runs Cloudflare.

YouTube banned my video Here is the video on Bitchute – Vaccination Sterilization Depopulation

Welcome to Clown World Vol. 28

