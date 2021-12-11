.

She is still angling for the Oval Office. Since she can’t win at the polls (even with British Pilgrim Mark Malloch-Brown’s election selection software OPTECH), we have outlined on GAB (@Gabriels_Horn) one way she can infiltrate and claim the presidency as hers.

If you have been paying attention, you have seen Hildabeast rearing her ugly head out of the swamp making grunts to prepare us for her dictatorship presidency. The latest grunt came as she read her 2016 acceptance speech recently, in anticipation of her seizing the White House by any means necessary.

Hillary reads her victory speech for 2016

The reason you are seeing frequent spottings of Hildabeast in the public lately is because she and her minions are trying to get “her stock up.” The plan is to take out Kamala and have Hildabeast become Vice President by the House of Representatives.

Once in office she could literally livestream herself publicly shooting Biden between the eyes and nothing would happen to her. Nothing. NO ONE would arrest her and she would become Dictator and Queen of America. This is the way that Daddy’s little mobster takes out the British (Kamala) and the Chinese (Joe) in a one-two punch.

Hildabeast can kill anyone she wants and the FBI will never investigate and the DOJ will never prosecute. Hildabeast controls the global encryption keys and can blackmail any and all of them.

Once she becomes Vice President (she will need to act soon while the House of Representatives is still in Dem control), she will take out Joe and become QUEEN OF AMERICA who will tell the Whore of Babylon Queen of England that she runs the world now, not Squirrley Charley.

The British Pilgrims know this and have their own counter move before Hildabeast makes her move. They will find a way to get their boy Don back in the Oval Office by either moving him into position as Speaker of the House (later to become VP, the P) or having a few states finally decertifying the election fraud.

She holds the encryption keys in the internet which means she can get inside anyone’s electronic communications and read, alter, or delete what suits her. Listen to Mike and Doug explain how this works:

Hillary’s PRISON PLANET Unlocked

George Soros thinks he controls Hillary… But once she ascends to her throne in the Oval Office, Soros and son will be Arkancided.

Time to break out of Hillary’s Prison Planet





Because Hildabeast holds the encryption keys, she could obtain electronic communications from anyone – like those between the illegal alien Kamala Harris, Jussie Smollett, and Kim Foxx in planning and covering up their fake hate crime. Kamala has so much nasty baggage that if she ever used the internet to discuss, plan, or implement her treasonous activities, the QUEEN OF ENCRYPTION KEYS would know it.

So many ways to remove Kamala from her stolen position as “vice president” and don’t think for a minute that Hildabeast won’t obliterate Kamala to get her seat next to Joe.

Delayed by a year, but still a contender.

All talk. No do.

We explained how President Trump could take control of Hildabeast’s keys, but he sat on his fat treasonous ass and did NOTHING. Inside the link below were instructions for taking away Hildabeast’s keys:

Traitor and mass murderer: 1 Year Anniversary of Trump Demanding the FDA to give Emergency Use Authorization to the Pfizer Shot

Can we say “Rook takes Queen”? Both of them – Hildabeast and Squirrely Charley hiding behind his mommy’s crown.

To intermix our game of global political chess with cards…. The best move for the British Pilgrims to take out Hillary (Soros) would be to get Trump back in office. The TRUMP CARD.

Once in office, Trump could continue his evil mission of promoting vaccines and killing off humanity or turn the tables on the globalists and take possession of the Oval Office for WE THE PEOPLE.

Complicated business, folks.

POOLING OF AXIS PATENTS BY PILGRIM FDR (THEFT)

The next major patent pooling in telecommunications occurred on Dec. 07, 1942 when president Franklin D. Roosevelt confiscated over 50,000 Axis patents and gave them free of charge to selected American companies. He euphemistically named it “Patents at Work” (Read: Patent Theft at Work).

Leo T. Crowley, Alien Property Custodian. (Dec. 07, 1942). Patents At Work: A Statement of Policy by the Alien Property Custodian of the United States.

New Info on Charles Lieber

Mike McKibben responds to Leonard about the Liebers:

[This response started short, but alas, getting good context takes more info since this is all hidden world history!]

We will compile a table with thumbnails, higher res. images, copy, HTML, PDF links to our AFI/AIM (Americans for Innovation, American Intelligence Media, Leader Technologies, others) research and write ups on “Baby Lieber” (Charles M. Lieber) as opposed to his well-hidden father “Daddy Lieber” (Robert I. Lieber). Daddy Lieber was a David Sarnoff award-winning chief engineer on the AEGIS military satellite system for RCA that Sarnoff founded.

The Pilgrim Society’s David Sarnoff was president of RCA/NBC. RCA was formed as a ready-made monopoly by the British Pilgrims Society. The RCA formation was fronted by FDR as assistant Navy Secretary in 1919 by “ pooling” the ~500 patents of Marconi Wireless [British Post Office, Admiralty], Westinghouse, AT&T, GE, Western Electric, United Fruit Company (now Chiquita – South American telecom…MI6)

James Lawrence Fly, Chairman. (May 2, 1941). Investigation of Chain Broadcasting, 163 pgs., p. 11, PDF . 20. Commission Order No. 37, Docket No. 5060. FCC

The devil in this “pooling” detail has just been discovered. The RCA radios would not stop squawking and squealing without Prof. Hazeltine’s “neutrodyne” invention that the American Hazeltine exclusively licensed to the “British Patent Pool” monopoly. This forced manufacturers to come cap in hand to the British Pilgrims to license their patent pool for use in American commercial radios. (Read: replete with technical backdoors into all American communications globally).

It is evident now from the research that RF, viruses and mind control via RF have always been part of the Pilgrims Society’s play for global domination… the new battlefront. At the time of Tesla (1890 forward), they were already quit sophisticated in their understanding of how the two could be combined. They experimented endlessly with their “subjects” around the world.

A maternal Rothschild bankrolled much of this Wellcome Trust research and its fusion with RF: Baron Henry de Worms (Lord Pirbright). One can see all the radio antennas on the Pirbright property even today—the site of the Merial Animal Health vaccine manufacturing facility, renamed Boehringer Animal Health. Until 2007 and the hoof and mouth outbreak there, it was the Merial Animal Health Institute. The British government moved the Merial facility to Nanching, China, just a 4 hour drive from Wuhan.

Note the various antenna arrayed. Some are still in operation, others are old, but this is deadly ground since this is the site of the Merial Animal Health facility’s leak of hoof and mouth into a water drain there.

A key message is that the US telecommunications system has been British from inception… and still is, controlled by the British Pilgrims Society via “Five Eyes” (MI6, MI5, GCHQ, FBI, then added CIA, NSA) formed on Jun. 05, 1946—the secret “special relationship” that Churchill (Pilgrims Society co-founder, 1902) obfuscated by also fabricating “a great iron curtain…” propaganda to cover the further infiltration of our Republic). Here are their Feb. 15, 1946 pre-final meeting before the agreement. Read: American was not driving these meetings, the British were. (Hoover, Marshall and Eisenhower were all in on this criminality.)

One of our learnings about these criminals is that blood is thicker than water, and anytime Wikipedia skips over family ancestry, that is a sure signal to start digging–because there are always British Pilgrims Society devils in those details.

On the flip side, whenever Wikipedia has verbal diarrhea on an individual, they are always attempting to baffle the reader with mountains of BS to hide their complicity with other criminals. For example, Robert Lieber, a key player in our modern 5G system, has no Wikipedia and no mention by his son Charles, while Boris Johnson’s “bio” waxes on for 94 pages! Read Johnson’s slave banking/YMCA-human-trafficking ancestry here. LOL, I note since our research was published, Wikipedia has added dozens of “Robert _ Liebers,” evidently intended to confuse armchair researchers. So predictable.

Here are our original articles on Lieber:

Charles M. Lieber and the Queen’s QinetiQ

Charles M. Lieber Uses Viruses, Nanotechnology, and 5G to Eradicate Humanity

From Latest Judicial Watch FOIA releases:

https://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/JW-v-HHS-Wuhan-August-31-2021-00696-pgs-20-223.pdf#page=26

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2021-08-31-JW-v-HHS-Wuhan-August-31-2021-00696-pgs-20-223-compressed.pdf#page=26

Read: Fauci pooled USAID funds with his NIH funds.

Question: How did Fauci acquire such cross-agency budget authority?

The Fauci Abys Swiss family maternal crest.

It’s a BUG, Clif! Why aren’t you naming it?

Pictured below is another BUG that Clif High ignores by calling all high-level traitors “bugs”. Senior Executive Service enemy Catherine Austin Fitts calls them collectively “Mr. Globalist.” High and Fitts use amorphous terms to keep you from precisely identifying the enemy, which Douglas shows you below.

.

The ENEMY OF HUMANITY that Clif High, Catherine Austin Fitts, and almost all alt media personalities will not identify – either because they are sloppy researchers, propagandists keeping you from knowing precise truth, or just plain stupid.

