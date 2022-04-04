Pilgrims Society and Boston Brahmins Rule America. Period.

The Pilgrims Society and Boston Brahmins still rule America and have never given up control. All the garbage you read in your American history classes is British propaganda, fake history, just like main stream media is fake news. Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel set the record straight and explain why America has never been free of British rule.

View this video discussion on Brighteon at: https://www.brighteon.com/521e1122-dd83-4d97-9d2a-f7a22b6cd437

