Today we mourn the FACT that America did not win its independence from the British Monarch and we are still ruled by them as we know them today – the PILGRIMS SOCIETY. The Fourth of July is an annual FAKE HOLIDAY to keep people indoctrinated that America actually won its freedom from British tyranny. NOT.

The Pilgrims are running the world into genocide and complete collapse.

Revelation 12:3 …’And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads .’

Revelation 13:1 …’And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns , and upon his heads the name of blasphemy.’

Revelation 17:3 …’So he carried me away in the spirit into the wilderness: and I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast, full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns.’

@Justwatchingitall posts on Gab: “Because you mentioned Global Shapers: every major city has a group of these WEF stooges. I’m trying to familiarize myself with the names and faces of my city’s local chapter so I can keep tabs on them. Someday I will get the chance to mock, shame, or even sabotage the things they are trying to do locally. I suggest everyone look up their local chapter and do the same, there’s a nice group photo on each branch website. They are F-ing EVERYWHERE woven into every facet of your nearest city’s mechanical workings.

Hildabeast raised her ghastly head to spew venomous talk about Justice Clarence Thomas in this video clip inside. https://www.bitchute.com/video/UbWyjvSjSs2M/

Perhaps Hildabeast is unaware how much Justice Thomas may know about her. AIMCats know and you can, too. Just use the search bar at http://www.AIM4Truth.org. We put a few citizen intelligence reports below to remind you how much we know about Rodham demon spawn.

HILLARY PAID FACEBOOK TO RIG ELECTIONS WHILE COLLUDING WITH RUSSIAN URANIUM ONE

MUELLER’S CONFLICT OF INTEREST WITH HILLARY BIGGER THAN WE KNEW!!

HILLARY CLINTON’S SUPER SECRET EMAIL @FB.COM FOUND

ROBERT MUELLER MUSCLING HILLARY CLINTON FOR ENCRYPTION KEYS

HILLARY CLINTON CONTROLS 50,000 FBI ENCRYPTION KEYS – PROVES MUELLER’S WITCH HUNT IS TREASONOUS

WTP will show our displeasure to puppeticians anytime they speak in the public arena. Pro-tip: Make sure to record the booing for maximum virality. We call it the BOO-VIRUS; it can be highly contagious.

Most definitely the way to do it. BOO them when they get on the stage and BOO them every time they open up their treasonous traps spewing lies and evil. BOO until they walk off the stage in shame.

“Get the F*ck Outta Here!” Ilhan Omar Gets Drowned Out in Boos at Minnesota Concert

Just because the phantom John Durham ran out the clock (statue of limitations) on the corrupt SES Pilgrims puppets and CROWN AGENT politicians in the swamp, doesn’t mean they will all go free this time around.

We the People held our own court – the COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION. We find them guilty from sleazy Lisa Page to dastardly Robert Mueller. Not sure how it unfolds at this point, but it will and they will all face JUDGEMENT DAY.

Pilgrims’ Progress in destroying Western Civilization to hide their ginormous financial crimes, not to mention furthering its genocide operation to eliminate humans from the planet.

SOCIAL CREDIT SCORES NOW ROLLING OUT IN NEW YORK STATE.

NY Governor To Require 3 Years Of Social Media History To Obtain Concealed Carry Permit

AIMCat Jim points out the connection between the collapse of a crypto hedge fund and the Pilgrim offshore Caribbean crypto pirates:

Three Arrows Capital Files for Bankruptcy in New York Tied to British Virgin Islands Proceeding

Three Arrows Paper Trail Leads to Trading Desk Obscured Via Offshore Entities

Jim also adds: “I love you folks. This is truly inspirational, and it cuts to the foundation. All of you are spiritual avatars, and you deserve the admonition for speaking the truth and discernment needed in our time. Thank you. If I could, I would give all of you a big hug. AGAPE!”

AIMCats have spent years preparing their personal and family BIOARKS to ride out the Great Shift. At some point we will, like Noah, shut the door and many will be left outside. We gave them plenty of encouragement and information to prepare for the shift, but they refused. It was their choice, not yours, to reject the warnings all around them.

Transhumanism and the Extinction of Human Thinking

With all the Pilgrims Society attacks on food production and farming, we take a moment to THANK FARMERS EVERYWHERE for growing food – plants and livestock.

