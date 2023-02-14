Vanguard is a common denominator in the East Palestine, Ohio vinyl chloride poisoning disaster
Vinyl chloride is a flammable gas that has a sweet odor and is carcinogenic (causes cancer)
Data Centers in Chicago are tied to Earthlink and Enlite Internet fiber cables* that run along the train right of way through the center of East Palestine, Ohio
These cables help connect Chicago with Washington, D.C. and New York
Vanguard controls all the Earthlink and Enlite Fiber Internet trunk line cables running through East Palestine, Ohio.
Vanguard also controls the Norfolk Southern Railroad that derailed 52 cars in East Palestine, Ohio, releasing toxic vinyl chloride into the air and water
