Vanguard is a common denominator in the East Palestine, Ohio vinyl chloride poisoning disaster

Vinyl chloride is a flammable gas that has a sweet odor and is carcinogenic (causes cancer)

Data Centers in Chicago are tied to Earthlink and Enlite Internet fiber cables* that run along the train right of way through the center of East Palestine, Ohio

These cables help connect Chicago with Washington, D.C. and New York

Vanguard controls all the Earthlink and Enlite Fiber Internet trunk line cables running through East Palestine, Ohio.

Vanguard also controls the Norfolk Southern Railroad that derailed 52 cars in East Palestine, Ohio, releasing toxic vinyl chloride into the air and water

https://datacenterhero.com/illinois/chicago

DIGITAL REALITY OWNERSHIP

https://www.digitalrealty.com/

https://www.morningstar.com/stocks/xnys/dlr/ownership

EQUINIX OWNERSHIP

https://www.equinix.com/

https://www.morningstar.com/stocks/xnas/eqix/ownership

NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILROAD OWNERSHIP

http://www.nscorp.com/content/nscorp/en.html

https://www.morningstar.com/stocks/xnys/nsc/ownership