KASH PATEL IS SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICE

Making him a

CROWN AGENT FOR THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY

Someone has been floating this loser’s name as a running mate for Donald Trump. We once had high hopes for him, but quickly saw through his thin veneer. His Wikipedia page is full of trigger points for the seasoned and wise AIMCat.

When Patel authored and published the children’s book below, we laughed and said – well of course he published a book. Anyone running for political office has to “write a book.” But Kash Patel, being a low-IQ person of SES crown agent persuasion, only had enough material in his tiny brain to write two wee little children’s books.

In the second book, Kash Patel “tells the fantastical story of how two inquisitive minds, Dinesh and Debbie, search for the truth and uncover evidence of a terrible scheme to elect Sleepy Joe instead of King Donald on Choosing Day. Included in the book is a special message from [Senior Executive Service propagandist movie maker] Dinesh D’Souza.”

Hey, Patel, with your childish books…. why didn’t you write a BIG BOY book on how this really went down? It’s called election rigging by the British Pilgrims Society.

You did jack shit, Kash Patel. You didn’t call out the Senior Executive Service, never named the crown agents that have infiltrated our government, didn’t expose Five Eyes for running our intelligence community, didn’t tell us that SERCO was running the Navy and the US Patent and Trademark Office.

You have never called out ARVINDER SAMBEI – the British handler for Robert Mueller and James Comey. Didn’t reveal Stefan Halper’s roll in the British coup against Trump. And why haven’t you exposed:

That little dinner party that Bruce and Nellie Ohr had with the Queen’s prosecutor Alison Saunders?

Or how about the Shenanigans of Robert Hannigan? Never heard a peep from you, Patel.

…. I could go on and on. Big deal – you wrote two children’s books. I wrote a blog that would rival any newspaper, and Douglas and Michael have written many books – all for adults. Together, we published an online truth history book that is 600 gigabites.

In fact, AIMCat John Barnwell did a much better job of writing about this topic than Kash Patel ever has:

But Kash Patel dismisses an adult conversation about crowngate and instead writes children’s books.

Douglas and Tyla had a few words for the lame names we see appearing as possible Trump running:

