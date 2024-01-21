Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

See screen shot inside video (14:29 mark) and a few minutes beyond for Lara Logan’s (btw – she’s from the enemy camp) fishing expedition for who Q is.

Apparently Q is a threat to the British Empire and Richard Dearlove. Who knew?

Trump just called the globalists’ bluff and it’s about to get REAL

Read all about it: https://gab.com/Non_MSM_News/posts/111792147881279588

She says with her “British” accent, speaking for her masters at the Pilgrims Society. The legacy media ghouls are pissed they don’t “own the facts” anymore

Americans Are Fighting For Control Of Federal Powers That Shouldn’t Exist

The content of the Cat Reports continues to transition as we move through the GREAT SHIFT. Less of the swamp and the lower vibrations of Satan and more “looking ahead” at the new world awakening.

Boeing and Haley falling apart or going down in flames.

PeterSweden on X: “UNBELIEVABLE They just said at the WEF that biometric digital ID will be good because then they can check who has been vaccinated.

Humanity has a message for Tedros:

Giddy up. Truth History is awaiting you: https://aim4truth.org/truth-history-of-the-modern-world/

Followed by Field Report #26157: “What’s up with all the cats?”

Very important when trying to win a war that everyone knows who the enemy is – precisely. Be brave, cats, and call out the British Pilgrims Society in comment boxes, videos, and posts.

Read all about it: https://aim4truth.org/2024/01/15/cat-report-879/

ENEMIES OF HUMANITY

Know your enemy: OPTECH ELECTION RIGGING – American Intelligence Media (aim4truth.org)
Share the sentiment: https://gab.com/MerleFunge/posts/111794056277253287

Marsha Blackburn on VP Speculation: I Will ‘Put My Energy into Making Certain’ Trump Is Elected

Professor and Election Expert J. Halderman Hacks into Dominion Voting Machine in Court on Friday in Georgia in front of Judge Totenberg USING ONLY A PEN TO CHANGE VOTE TOTALS

Read the post: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/111795184096123003
Listen to “the professors” explain: https://tylagabriel.substack.com/p/how-to-become-an-angel