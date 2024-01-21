See screen shot inside video (14:29 mark) and a few minutes beyond for Lara Logan’s (btw – she’s from the enemy camp) fishing expedition for who Q is.

Apparently Q is a threat to the British Empire and Richard Dearlove. Who knew?

Trump just called the globalists’ bluff and it’s about to get REAL

Read all about it: https://gab.com/Non_MSM_News/posts/111792147881279588

She says with her “British” accent, speaking for her masters at the Pilgrims Society. The legacy media ghouls are pissed they don’t “own the facts” anymore

The content of the Cat Reports continues to transition as we move through the GREAT SHIFT. Less of the swamp and the lower vibrations of Satan and more “looking ahead” at the new world awakening.

Boeing and Haley falling apart or going down in flames.

Humanity has a message for Tedros:

Giddy up. Truth History is awaiting you: https://aim4truth.org/truth-history-of-the-modern-world/

Followed by Field Report #26157: “What’s up with all the cats?”

Very important when trying to win a war that everyone knows who the enemy is – precisely. Be brave, cats, and call out the British Pilgrims Society in comment boxes, videos, and posts.

Read all about it: https://aim4truth.org/2024/01/15/cat-report-879/

ENEMIES OF HUMANITY