Patriots everywhere are emailing us with this warning: MUELLER IS AT THE HEART OF THE DEEP STATE. DON’T BE FOOLED BY HIS OSCAR WINNING SHOW. Remind the U.S. military to protect us from our enemies – FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC!

Patriot KaliforniaX reminds us: “Trump has advocated for swift death penalty against these groups in the past, and he even made an executive order allowing the US to seize all property and assets of anyone involved in human trafficking. lastly Barr just lifted the ban on FEDERAL EXECUTIONS.”

When reading the Daily Caller, be discerning. Tucker’s corporate sponsored blog is notorious for propaganda. Notice how this story just appeared after our warriors-on-the-ground spotted the doctored RBG videos. We are also seeing lots of other articles coming out with quotes from Ruthie….but watch carefully and you will not see current pictures of her.

Did you miss seeing the doctored Ruth Bader Ginsburg video? Click and link here.

January 2015

We saw this meme (right) and are so disappointed that folks are so far behind the truth. The president was framed by the following BRITISH operatives:

Robert Hannigan

Richard Dearlove

Arvinder Sambei

Alison Saunders

Mark Malloch-Brown

Nick Clegg and Richard Allan

Geoffrey Pattie

British Privy Council

Queen Elizabeth and many other Brits… also American traitors like John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper, Gina Haspel, Loretta Lynch, Samantha Powers, Susan Rice, Barry Obama…you know the line up.

Based Imam.

Hi, My name is Aileen and I love receiving your daily newsletter. I have studied astrology for many years, self taught – in the days before computers did the math for us. I watch events with interest and where possible look up astrological correspondents. I also am usually aware of new moons and full moons. So today when the Galactic Connection newsletter printed a picture of J Epstein with his birth date I naturally looked up the positions of the planets on that day – 20th Jan 1953. It happened that Pluto was at 22 degrees of Leo then and it also happens that on August 15th 2019 the full moon will be transiting that degree. Sun 22 Leo, Moon 22 degrees Aquarius. So if you have any astrologers on your team they will probably find this of interest. Pluto is the planet of death sex birth and rebirth. Just sayin…..



The information war isn’t occurring just in the internet. We see more and more groups and individuals paying for billboards. When we can, let’s take digital images of 3D messages so that we can scale in the 5D world. Fire away, soldiers.

This article from Breitbart (a corporate propaganda site funded by Rob Reiner, Cher, and other globalist operatives) run an article from another fake news corporate site – Fox Fake News – to trick folks into believing this ridiculous propaganda poll. Hang on because it’s going to get crazy out here with all the shilling and propaganda. Do you part as an information warrior and help others see through the lies the best you can.

We’re with Betsy!

Betsy Ross sewed the first meme of the American Revolution when patriots in America began a war to overthrow British rule. She would have loved using the internet…but all she had was fabric and her imagination.

Along the way in our research, AIM-AFI patriots discovered that we had not won the war exactly the way our revisionist history books taught us. But today with the scalability of social media (thank you Michael McKibben), patriots around the world are WOKE.

Sleeper cells all over the world are waking up and joining ‘Betsy and Thomas’ in a grassroots movement to complete the job of overthrowing British rule over every nation on Earth.

Betsy Ross pushed out the first meme. Then another Betsy arrived with a WiFi connection and WordPress to help. Let’s take up the banner of BETSY ROSS and save the world from tyranny.

Tyla’s family goes back to the original settlers of America, several who fought in the American Revolution. Her ancestors thought that they had overthrown British tyranny. But today our AIM-AFI research shows that America is deeply entrenched by British influence and operations.

Tyla calls upon her comrades in the following societies (below) to help save our Republic. We need patriots teaching civics, government, and American history to our youth who have been and are being indoctrinated with globalist garbage in our schools and universities. This is our calling as sons and daughters of the American Revolution to keep America free.

The Society of the Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims #11,189

Nationals Society Colonial Dames XVII Century #35949

Daughters of the American Revolution #842387 (with several #A922 supplementals)

National Society of United States Daughters of 1812 #28462

National Society Daughters of the American Colonists #37481

As a lineal descendant of crusader Robert the Bruce and two barons of England (Gilbert de Clare and Hugh Bigod) who, in or before the year 1215, rendered actual service towards securing, and who after many defeats finally did secure, the articles of constitutional liberty, properly called the Magna Charta, from their sovereign king, John, King of England; which he ratified and delivered to them “in the meadow which is called Runnemede between Windsor and Staines,” on the Thames above London, on the Fifteenth Day of June, Anno Domini, 1215….

… Tyla calls upon all Magna Charta and descendants of the Dame and Baron signors of the Magna Charta and all those whose ancestors that crusaded against the Roman Empire to wake up and see the BIG PICTURE of the war we are still waging today.

Do what you can to educate and enlighten your circle of influence. Our job is to rock the world awake so that we can achieve a planet of peace and prosperity for all.

Patriots around the world stand in defiance of tyranny.

Beware the Scots! We think big and have a long view of history.

