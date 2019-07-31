.

Hey, AIM Cats! For those following our YouTube site, you know we were busy uploading three excellent audios. Here they are below with a few other tidbits. We will be recording more sessions today so stay tuned. Lots of great history discussed which makes our truth journey even more exciting, especially when we discover hidden documents that support our research so far.

(BTW that lovely little kitty on today’s report is a Scottish fold cat.)

.

In this audio Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel vet an article written by a Brit reporter – Nafeez Ahmed and posted at Medium. You will learn how the article is a sophisticated form of propaganda. Hopefully, our “lesson” will help you be able to discern future articles like this that omit information and lead to false conclusions.

.

In the next audio, Michael and Douglas welcome John Barnwell to the discussion about artificial intelligence. Hang out with these smart guys for awhile. For those new to our site, you might ask who is Michael McKibben? Just the most relevant entrepreneur of our times. Kind of like a modern-day Tesla. But you will never hear the shills on the internet or in the main stream media report this blockbuster story. In fact, if your favorite channel or news personality hasn’t told you this story, they might be low-skilled researchers or propagandists – like the Corbett Report, Bill the Shill, or Maria Bartiromo who took over a year to tell her audience about Joseph Mifsud, yet claimed it was breaking news. Yawn.

.

History lessons were never this interesting in school! Listen to Michael McKibben, Douglas Gabriel, and John Barnwell explain the early history of what we now know as the Privy Council and learn about their evil plan to take over the world and run a prison planet. If we don’t know history, we won’t know our true enemy– so wake up now and take your redpills!

.

John Barnwell also reminds the community:

You know who the mayor of Baltimore was from 1967-1971?

Nancy Pelosi’s brother!

You know who was the mayor of Baltimore before that?

Nancy Pelosi’s dad!

.

.

.

.

.

.

Check out Cindy’s record. She doesn’t impress us and scores at the bottom of the class with this failing grade. Cindy Hyde-Smith voting scorecard

.

Trump brought up the horrific slave trade in 1619, when slaves were imported to Virginia, but he did not mention Kamala Harris’s family history of being the biggest most notorious slave traders in this hemisphere. Maybe he is saving thisopposition research for later in her presidential run. (wink)

“It was the beginning of a barbaric trade of human lives,” he said. “Today, in honor, we remember every sacred soul who suffered the horrors of slavery and the anguish of bondage.”

.

.

China is doing very badly, worst year in 27 – was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now – no signs that they are doing so. That is the problem with China, they just don’t come through. Our Economy has become MUCH larger than the Chinese Economy is last 3 years….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

…to ripoff the USA, even bigger and better than ever before. The problem with them waiting, however, is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now…or no deal at all. We have all the cards, our past leaders never got it!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

.

.

.