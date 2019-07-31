.
Hey, AIM Cats! For those following our YouTube site, you know we were busy uploading three excellent audios. Here they are below with a few other tidbits. We will be recording more sessions today so stay tuned. Lots of great history discussed which makes our truth journey even more exciting, especially when we discover hidden documents that support our research so far.
In this audio Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel vet an article written by a Brit reporter – Nafeez Ahmed and posted at Medium. You will learn how the article is a sophisticated form of propaganda. Hopefully, our “lesson” will help you be able to discern future articles like this that omit information and lead to false conclusions.
Highlands Group vs Trump the Scot
Highlands Group vs Trump the Scot audio
In the next audio, Michael and Douglas welcome John Barnwell to the discussion about artificial intelligence. Hang out with these smart guys for awhile. For those new to our site, you might ask who is Michael McKibben? Just the most relevant entrepreneur of our times. Kind of like a modern-day Tesla. But you will never hear the shills on the internet or in the main stream media report this blockbuster story. In fact, if your favorite channel or news personality hasn’t told you this story, they might be low-skilled researchers or propagandists – like the Corbett Report, Bill the Shill, or Maria Bartiromo who took over a year to tell her audience about Joseph Mifsud, yet claimed it was breaking news. Yawn.
Facebook Unmasked: How the World’s Most Relevant Entrepreneur Was Screwed By Zuckerberg
Ahriman Exposed Evil AI and Destruction of Human Thinking
History lessons were never this interesting in school! Listen to Michael McKibben, Douglas Gabriel, and John Barnwell explain the early history of what we now know as the Privy Council and learn about their evil plan to take over the world and run a prison planet. If we don’t know history, we won’t know our true enemy– so wake up now and take your redpills!
Trump George Washington the Highlander Revealed
John Barnwell also reminds the community:
You know who the mayor of Baltimore was from 1967-1971?
Nancy Pelosi’s brother!
You know who was the mayor of Baltimore before that?
Nancy Pelosi’s dad!
How Two Rats Become 15,000 in a Year
James Comey Under Investigation – John Huber Investigating Comey Memos – Declaration Release This Week
Suicide Squad
Check out Cindy’s record. She doesn’t impress us and scores at the bottom of the class with this failing grade. Cindy Hyde-Smith voting scorecard
Trump Celebrates 400 Years of American Democracy at Jamestown Anniversary
Trump brought up the horrific slave trade in 1619, when slaves were imported to Virginia, but he did not mention Kamala Harris’s family history of being the biggest most notorious slave traders in this hemisphere. Maybe he is saving thisopposition research for later in her presidential run. (wink)
“It was the beginning of a barbaric trade of human lives,” he said. “Today, in honor, we remember every sacred soul who suffered the horrors of slavery and the anguish of bondage.”
ROOTS: Kamala Harris and the WHITE Irish slave trading business that enriched her family
Kamala Harris has a much bigger slave reparations problem than 99.95% of the American white population
Kamala Harris’ Horrible Skeletons in the Closet
China is doing very badly, worst year in 27 – was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now – no signs that they are doing so. That is the problem with China, they just don’t come through. Our Economy has become MUCH larger than the Chinese Economy is last 3 years….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019
…to ripoff the USA, even bigger and better than ever before. The problem with them waiting, however, is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now…or no deal at all. We have all the cards, our past leaders never got it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019
After Ugly Split With Hubby, Omar’s Extended Criminal Record Exposed; Turns Out She Has A Rap Sheet A Mile Long
Meet the companies helping the Obama Foundation ‘transform’ America
Her message may be a bit too long for you to watch all of it, but her message is important and one that we need to pass to everyone in our influence network. Let’s find creative, artistic, and fun ways to MAKE JOYFUL NOISE. Then pass that contagious enthusiasm into your network.
“It’s important not to stay silent”
It is our task in the study of method (in education and teaching) always to engage the whole individual. We could not do this without focusing our attention on the development of an artistic feeling with which the individual is endowed. This will also dispose the individual later to take an interest in the whole world as far as his nature permits. The fundamental error until now has always been that people have set themselves up in the world with nothing but their heads; they have at the most dragged the rest of their bodies after them.
And the result is that the other parts now follow the lead of their animal impulses and live themselves out emotionally — as we are experiencing just now in the very curious wave of emotionalism which has spread from East Europe. This has occurred because the whole individual has not been cultivated. But it is not only that the artistic element must be cultivated, too, but the whole of our teaching must be drawn from the artistic element.
All method must be immersed in the artistic element. Education and teaching must become a real art. Here, too, knowledge must not be more than the underlying basis.
Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 294 – Practical Course for Teachers – Stuttgart, 21st August, 1919
Translated by Harry Collison
We are all teachers.
For those of you that enjoy our posts on gator hunting in the swamp and see it as a grand metaphor to the swamp in Washington, then you will be thrilled to know about swamp rats. Great life for these rodent hunters – riding in a boat, drinking beer, and shooting rats at $4 a tail paid for by the state of Louisiana. Now…if only we could translate this feat to help Trump drain the swamp.
Hunting giant swamp rats in Louisiana with a Ruger 10/22 – and a big stick!
