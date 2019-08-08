.

On "Morning Joe" this morning, Mika Brzezinski actually accused the President of the United States of WANTING mass murders to happen. This is not some random fringe internet news outlet. This is our mainstream media, and one of the most-watched morning shows in the country. pic.twitter.com/NlmWpV1Fw0 — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) August 6, 2019

Well, well Look who we found using our searchable Pilgrims Society membership list. Of course, this is not a surprise to those who know how evil Daddy Brzezinski was, but one that we continue to document with evidence. The Brzezinski family is “all in” on the take-down of America. Brzezinski’s listing is HUGE, from page 255 – 291, one of the longest entries in the entire Pilgrims Society membership list. And here is Daddy’s little girl Mika stirring up insurrection on a corporate media channel MSNBC, a propaganda mouthpiece of the Pilgrims.

Don’t forget how deep the Silicon Valley surveil and control system goes. These evil Pilgrims and Privy Council operatives literally want to enslave all of humanity.

John Barnwell and Leo Zagami plan on doing a live stream today on the Pilgrims Society. Here is Leo’s channel for those interested: https://www.youtube.com/user/LeoLyonZagamiChannel

Note from the CONCLAVE to interested parties:

Stop Broadcom-Symantec deal. This will give Broadcom control over Symantec’s master license for digital certificates.

gooblobs posts:

Wow I didn’t know the context of this when I first saw it…..

So you have got a list of small time trump donors (these are personal max donors, $2800 each) who are just normal people who support the president. You’ve got their names and places of business being published by one politician, and you’ve got another politician claiming it is a list of racists. In a climate where you have the deranged followers of these politicians foaming at the mouth ready to put on black masks and attack “racists” with physical violence.

This is a clear cut call to action. this is an incitement of violence. This is a hit list.

They aren’t just going after Trump now, they are going after the citizens who support him. A line has been crossed here.

F L A S H B A C K

True Federalism.

“The way to have good and safe government is not to trust it all to one, but to divide it among the many, distributing to every one exactly the functions he is competent to.

Let the national government be entrusted with the defense of the nation, and its foreign and federal relations; the State governments with the civil rights, law, police, and administration of what concerns the State generally; the counties with the local concerns of the counties, and each ward direct the interests within itself.

It is by dividing and subdividing these republics from the great national one down through all its subordinations, until it ends in the administration of every man’s farm by himself; by placing under every one what his own eye may superintend, that all will be done for the best.

What has destroyed liberty and the rights of man in every government which has ever existed under the sun? The generalizing and concentrating all cares and powers into one body.”

– Thomas Jefferson

Let’s be blunt. If you are buying this kind of technology for your home environment, you are a mind-controlled, non-thinking idiot who is blindly walking off the cliff of humanity. REJECT surveillance and control technology. Spread the word.

If you think buying and installing any Alexa-type product in your home is perfectly fine, then step right up and have this implant put in your brain. Silicon Valley cardboard cutout Elon Musk is all giggly about the technology. This Will Not Make You a Superhero (or a god)

Oops…those kitties are in our capuccino machine again!

Hidden History of the Grail Queens . AIM Patriot and Sister of Sophia Liz sends us this beautiful congratulations on the book release: Thank you for your Grail chapter and video! It is wonderful research very close to my heart! I look forward to your new book! The image I saw was of the spear penetrating and illumining the dragon with love. The dragon becomes golden from within and flies upward to the sun, and there were multitudes of them. As they fly to higher levels they no longer look like dragons, but are restored to angelic light and are purified in the brilliance of the sun. The Grail vessel is carried up a mountain wrapped in a cloth of stars, illumined inwardly by the hidden sun as the early morning earthly sun slowly rises. The flowers on the mountain top refresh and bring rejuvenation and rise upwards to transform into sparkling stars. These are the flowers of forgiveness. The beryl emerald of the Grail of Love of the ever-flowing chalice is transformed into the chrysoprase of forgiveness through sacrifice. (Chrysoprase is tempered by the hardening process of nickel and glows from within. In the circle of the 12 gemstones, emerald is opposite chrysoprase.) The chalice is held within the heart and in it hovers a clear orb with a revolving script of stars circling around it. Ethereal fire flames of every colour issue forth in a vortex of light. From the Grail, the words spoken out upon the ether become mandala formations of living light. They form and pulse in golden fiery light for a moment and then disperse as blessings to the world. Sharing here two of my lovely Russian Orthodox icons of Gabriel and Michael (red and blue) and Michael's Sword of light. Interesting that they have male/female countenances and Michael is rather youthful with a Vidar quality as well. Love the sun shield with eye of God half hidden in the Michael one. You are probably aware of these Russian Orthodox icons of the Grail Queen? Aside from the Inexhaustible Cup image, the martyr Saint Varvara (Barbara in English) is often portrayed holding a Grail Cup. Here are a few. One with St John with a lance, others with Michael and others with Gabriel. Plus, an interesting icon of the Grail at the end which am not sure who the figures are representing. Our Reply: These are spectacular icons, Liz. We put them in a slide show below and added one of our own that was given to us recently by the McKibbens, entitled "The Holy Trinity". He requested that the iconographer paint a layer of shungite on to the board before the finishing paint was applied.