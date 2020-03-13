.

An AIM patriot sent us a note with a video. We are posting a public reply as many of you have asked about this video which has been shown in full, and in part, around the internet. Our community member writes:

Below is a FYI of a video, reportedly from June 17, 2010, which might be of interest if you have not come across it in the past.

See link: https://youtu.be/d86DRn7T098

The minutes below are drawn from minutes 4:00 to 16:30…some of the Pilgrim Society plans exposed from a 56 minute video created almost ten years ago.

04:00 Background of City of London banksters

05:00 In 2010, a retired military whistle blower, outlines a June, 2005 City of London banksters’ meeting he attended. There with some Masons, he served no more purpose than a fly-on-the-wall. At this unusual meeting alarm bells began to fire off in his head upon realizing what the group was talking about.

06:00 This whistle-blower (statement is supported by video and transcript) that there were about thirty senior masons in the meeting room including senior politicians, the chief of police was there; representatives of the church and military were there; 25 or 30 people in the room.

05:56 What they were talking about was a plan created years earlier. This meeting was to update attendees on it status. A report was being given where first they expressed concern the Israeli -Iran war was not following the schedule they had set.

08:00 In this Pilgrim Society meeting they expressed their concerns with China growing as a treat, both military and financially and that Japan was a disappointment in not, as planned, impeding their China’s progress on the global stage.

08:40 Other things discussed were the coming financial crash and the initiation of global centralization of all resources in 2008 was examined in this 2010 session.

10:20 Though the timeline is falling behind, this group is committed to initiating the following:

Israeli launched a war against Iran. Iran will be set up as the bad guys. That is the opening move in a big chess game. Iran has secretly been already provide nuclear weapons by China.

11:25 This cabal actually want this weapons to be used in the Middle East. They want Iran or China to retaliate with a nuclear weapon.

11:45 At the point there will be a “limited” nuclear exchange followed by a cease-fire. This ex-military whistle-blower heard this all being laid out in this meeting like a script to a movie.

12:05 The other thing being set up in many of the western countries for marshal law and people control…ability to arrest, detain…etc. The group wants humanity to demand heavy control on travel and communication due to fears arising from limited nuclear war. This is only the beginning.

15:00 The next thing that happens in this chess game of manipulation of the public is that bio-weapons are released on China. He heard this openly discussed in this meeting. They will release a flu like virus which will be modified genetically to specifically attack the Chinese people. It is designed to spread like wildfire to knock out a large portion of the Chinese people.

And these people in this meeting were laughing about this. They said “China will catch a cold”.

They laughed again about these bio-weapons wreaking havoc across China.

15:50 After that then a plague will sweep across the Western nations…though the whistle blower was not certain if this was due to Chinese retaliation or a mutation of the virus.

So after limited nuclear war, and a bio-weapon release, a pandemic arises around the globe and you have a totalitarian lockdown all around the world because everyone is going to be in a panic about all this.

16:30 …and then the real war starts….the Third World War…

I will be listening to the rest to see where it goes from here.

.

Betsy replies: I listened to this the other day. Didn’t bother to post, as in my opinion, it is propaganda b.s.. It’s a video distraction to keep the heat off the research AIM and AFI are posting – which are naming names, showing locations on maps, revealing patents and showing you the Queen’s controlling share of QinetiQ. Folks around the world are waking up to see the evil intentions of the Pilgrims Society, Privy Council, and the British Imperial Empire.

In this piece of British propaganda, the speaker says things that are generally true…but offers no concrete evidence or documentation. He’s just telling you a nice story, and, frankly, he takes forever to tell you. It’s called WORD SALAD when they talk and talk…filling space up with words, but never getting to the point.

If you listen, you will hear lots of speculation and conjecture with the mystery man at the mystery meeting. The speaker drops buzz words like “Pilgrims Society” “martial law” “CityofLondon” so you think he is really giving you “the scoop.”

In order to buy his story you first have to believe in the mystery man – which I don’t… so the rest is hearsay, at best..

One of our AIM patriots asked that we offer a prayer to help us get through the storm. Without hesitation, we offer one of our Steiner favorites:

A Verse for Our Time

We must eradicate from the soul

All fear and terror of what comes towards man out of the future.

We must acquire serenity

In all feelings and sensations about the future.

We must look forward with absolute equanimity

To everything that may come.

And we must think only that whatever comes

Is given to us by a world-directive full of wisdom.

It is part of what we must learn in this age,

namely, to live out of pure trust,

Without any security in existence.

Trust in the ever present help

Of the spiritual world.

Truly, nothing else will do

If our courage is not to fail us.

And let us seek the awakening from within ourselves

Every morning and every evening.

-Rudolf Steiner