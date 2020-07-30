.

Looks like Bagpipe Billy was hired for all the hot air he blows in D.C., protecting Senior Executive Service traitors and saboteurs. Is he a Crown Agent who is there to protect the SES thugs who have committed treason against America? No tick-tock clock for us. If Billy-Boy doesn’t give us some red meat ASAP, we will name him as a traitor after the elections and suggest that he be tried along with Mueller-Comey-Rice-Biden-Obama-Holder-Kerry-Page-Strzok-Wray-Jarrett-Haspel-Rosenstein-Powers-Sessions-Clinton-Cheney-Ohr-McCabe-Sullivan- etc. etc.

FAKE NEWS ALERT!!!

That’s nothing, folks. Look what is really going on with the big techs and their election rigging efforts.

President Trump tweets: If Congress doesn’t bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it!

Richard Grenell tweets: I don’t care what Big Tech CEOs say… I care what GOP politicians do. No more talk.

General Spalding tweets: Just found out that NIAID has Chinese nationals running their IT systems. Unbelievable. https://www.niaid.nih.gov/

Big Pharma, Big Tech and Big Media are waging an all-out WAR against humanity, and their goal is to mass murder as many human beings as possible before they are stopped. Read all about it!

President Trump tweets: I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood…

…Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!

Faeriedust comments:

In fact, the iconography of the surgical mask is identical to the image of the Gag — and thus these laws are fundamentally GAG ORDERS demanding the total capitulation of dissent. For that reason alone they are unconstitutional and unAmerican.

I have placed a written statement on my office door: As the use of quasi-surgical and improvised face-masks to prevent viral infection is supported by NO scientific evidence, the Governor’s mask-wearing mandate can only be construed as an attempt to demand symbolic conformity in a political climate where the wearing of a mask is a political statement; therefore the mandate to physically conform to such a statement is a direct violation of both Federal and State guarantees of freedom

The government is not going to tell parents that the public school indoctrination centers will be psychological prisons for your children this year, not to mention the intensification of the indoctrination and social engineering. Do not wait for the government to look after the welfare of your children. This is your responsibility as a parent. You see the train wreck coming called the 2020-21 public school year; get your children off the train. Here are some suggestions below. We welcome your suggestions in the comment boxes.

In the meantime, as each do what is best for our children, the consequences for public school funding will be devastating. Most public schools get their funding by student counts; if your child doesn’t attend the school, it won’t get the funding. Good riddance. Let ’em figure it out while our precious children receive an education filled with fun, love, joy, and wonder.

If this type of education resonates with you and your children, get started with your homeschooling curriculum and make sure to check out the curriculum that we developed for Wisdom Children. We wrote this for parents who wanted to bring a Waldorf-type curriculum into their home schooling, whether you go with a Waldorf homeschooling curriculum like Oak Meadow, or want to supplement with another type of curriculum. We call it Intuitive Learning. Find it at http://www.eternalcurriculum.com

Montessori education is an excellent curriculum for pre-primary and elementary children. Here is a look at Montessori education:

You can also find specialty programs that bring homeschoolers together in special classes in music, math, art. One of our favorite music programs is Orff.

That’s all?

This Harvard scumbag was involved with espionage at the highest levels and all he gets is a ‘oopsy-daisy’?

Patriot Jim notes:

“Map of renters to be evicted by state

Important: Read the article afterward, and look at how they make whites look bad. CNBC claims that mostly blacks and latinos will be evicted, and that whites have advantages and will not be evicted. But when you look at the percentage of evictions and the proportions of the populations in the hardest hit areas, the hardest hit areas are WHITE. CNBC is DISGUSTING.

Here’s reality: Blacks will be evicted at a far lower rate than whites because many live in subsidized housing. Latinos may be evicted at higher rates but I doubt it. And nationwide, even if every last minority and latino got evicted, it would not be enough to cover total evictions pending, whites will be expelled at very high levels. Some areas that are predominantly white are facing an over 50 percent eviction rate.

I doubt this will actually happen. Most landlords are not going to want to evict half their tenants when no one will replace them. They’d have to be blind and stupid to not understand why this is happening, this is not the normal scenario and they know it. My guess is that a few high profile evictions will be paraded in the news, all of them minorities to show how horrible whitie is, and for the most part, people will stay put.

If there are mass evictions that go against my predictions, WATCH OUT.

This will be the setup for killing off the country via exposure to the weather and starvation. If it ends up going that way, it’s a Bolshevik revolution, no if’s or buts. They created the reason for perfectly good hard working people to be put in a position where they can die easily, and they will then proceed to make sure that happens. The whole “white privilege” ruse will be trumpeted to the world while whites get exterminated via exposure and starvation.”

AIM Patriot Gilly remarks:

The Alien Hoax is to trick people to accept 5G, they will say we need it to protect us from Alien invaders, they have implanted the idea way back, all games, movies etc. 5G is the Nazi, WiFi gas chamber can be used to suck oxygen out of areas. It’s sterilizing our children by being in schools, if they get the grid up thanks to Fake Musk we need to get the satellites stopped. They are using Covid as a distraction, while they race ahead with Global 5Genocide Network from Space. Its been the back up plan all along.

Inquiring minds want to know if this is because of toxic work environment or….pedophilia. Which is it Degenerate?

