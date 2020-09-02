.

We are reporting on the massive crimes associated with the Rockefeller Foundation and the Pilgrims Society. The link below will take you to one of our previous reports. Today, we are adding additional research. Make sure to scroll to the bottom of the page for other articles and videos.

We also bring your attention to a book that many of you may have read before:

Eustace Mullins. (1992). The World Order- Our Secret Rulers, Second Edition, Library of Congress No. 84-082357, Ezra Pound Institute of Civilization. Our PDF version below has been indexed so that you can ‘CTRL F’ your search words. Nope…Mullins didn’t mention the Pilgrims.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1992-Eustace-Millins-The-World-Order-Our-Secret-Rulers-Second-Edition-Library-of-Congress-No-84-082357-Ezra-Pound-Institute-of-Civilization-1992.pdf

Eustace Mullins (1923-2010)

Upload this recording to your video platform and educate your downline: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/1992-Eustace-Mullins-Interview-on-The-New-World-Order-Full-Length-Video-by-The-Bobby-Lee-Show-National-Taxpayers-Union-Statistical-Research-Authority-1992.mp4.

Bobby Lee. (1992). Eustace Mullins – The New World Order (Full Length Video). National Taxpayers Union, Statistical Research Authority.

SEDITION PROOF: Pilgrims Society Rockefeller Foundation funds British Crown Agents with Clinton, Harvard, Podesta – all (and more) disclosed in 2010 annual report

The Rockefeller Foundation, EIN 13-1659629. (2010). Annual Report, 2010. RF Archives.

Other funding is tainted by this evident sedition.

Founded by the Pilgrims Society / Carnegie Foundation (Root, Butler, Duggan)

.

.

“The Framework sets a new standard for enforcement cooperation, strengthening our tools for international assistance and evidence gathering in the increasingly digital and global economy,” said Assistant Attorney General Delrahim. “We hope that it will provide a model for agencies around the world interested in enhancing international cooperation. DOJ looks forward to continuing this important work through the negotiation of the bilateral agreements contemplated in the Framework.”

Of course…we all know that this is the scam the British Imperial Empire (Pilgrims Society) uses to spy on the United States. And this IDIOT Makan Delrahim is compromising the security of the United States with this action.

.

.

.

Aussie arrested for lockdown protest

.

New rules! | Facebook will REMOVE any content to keep itself safe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

