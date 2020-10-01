.

You’ll love the ending! Trump Knock Out Walk Off

We have added additional content to this post below, including a discussion between Michael and Douglas:

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Oracle-Larry-Ellison-Sells-Out-America-1.mp3

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis reports that CIA Director Gina Haspel is blocking releasing and declassifying critical documents related to Obama’s FBI surveilling the Trump campaign in 2016 pic.twitter.com/BSckBzRYNb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 1, 2020

Told you so….

From a Cat Report in December 2019, we posted these items, along with some other revelations that are now coming out:

“Haspel’s plight, though, may depend on how deeply Durham investigates an uncorroborated theory pushed by Trump allies that a key player in the Russia probe, a Russia-linked professor named Joseph Mifsud, was actually a Western intelligence asset sent to discredit the Trump campaign — and that the CIA, under Brennan, was somehow involved.

Haspel was the CIA’s station chief in London in 2016 when the U.S. Embassy there was made aware of Mifsud’s contact with a Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, by Australian diplomat Alexander Downer. Haspel was briefed on Downer’s outreach to the embassy, according to a person familiar with the matter, but it’s unclear whether she was then made aware of the FBI’s plans to interview him or knew about the bureau’s use of an informant in London.”

We also told you about the British involvement in the overthrow of President Trump. The coordination doesn’t just stop with Gina Haspel, it spills over to Arvinder Sambei, Richard Dearlove, Mark Malloch-Brown, and that old hag Queen Elizabeth.

Douglas can’t wait to say “I told you so” with the blockbuster reports coming out that Hildabeast was the ‘Russian operative’ she sent the FBI on a witchhunt for. You will laugh along with us because you have known this for years, too!

Check this Cat Report on debate details that we discuss in the audio.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Betsy-and-Thomas-Right-Again.mp3

SUPERCUT!@Comey "can't recall" anything about the Russia probe he oversaw pic.twitter.com/WxYdih8KCE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

LIFE IN PRISON FOR HOAXES RELATED TO BIOLOGICAL HAZARDS — Peggy Hall

Richard C. Walker and Larry Ellison. Is there a relationship – both were involved in the Internet of Things in the early conception days.

RICHARD WALKER’S PATENT COULD NOT WORK WITHOUT LEADER TECHNOLOGIES’ SOCIAL NETWORKING INVENTION, SO THEY STOLE IT

Cucks of a feather flock together. George Clooney with pal Chris Wallace.

VIDEO from Vernon Coleman: Why I Believe Politicians and Advisors Will Go to Prison

What’s up with the Royals eating humans?

To which, patriots remind H. R. McMaster of his TREASON and see that Politico in the article above is trying to give this traitor “cover”.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

