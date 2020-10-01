.
You’ll love the ending! Trump Knock Out Walk Off
Exceeding Expectations – ADP Payrolls Increase 749,000 in September – Matches Ground Activity
.
We have added additional content to this post below, including a discussion between Michael and Douglas:
ORACLE DIRECTORS COMMIT TREASON IN ALLOWING A BRITISH AGENT FELLOW DIRECTOR TO ENGAGE IN ESPIONAGE AND THE TIKTOK DEAL
.
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Oracle-Larry-Ellison-Sells-Out-America-1.mp3
.
.
CIA Director Haspel Personally Blocking Declassification Of Russiagate Documents
.
Told you so….
.
From a Cat Report in December 2019, we posted these items, along with some other revelations that are now coming out:
Cat’s out of the bag about Gina Haspel!
“Haspel’s plight, though, may depend on how deeply Durham investigates an uncorroborated theory pushed by Trump allies that a key player in the Russia probe, a Russia-linked professor named Joseph Mifsud, was actually a Western intelligence asset sent to discredit the Trump campaign — and that the CIA, under Brennan, was somehow involved.
Haspel was the CIA’s station chief in London in 2016 when the U.S. Embassy there was made aware of Mifsud’s contact with a Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, by Australian diplomat Alexander Downer. Haspel was briefed on Downer’s outreach to the embassy, according to a person familiar with the matter, but it’s unclear whether she was then made aware of the FBI’s plans to interview him or knew about the bureau’s use of an informant in London.”
CIA Director Gina Haspel is Complicit with the Attempted Overthrow of Trump
.
We also told you about the British involvement in the overthrow of President Trump. The coordination doesn’t just stop with Gina Haspel, it spills over to Arvinder Sambei, Richard Dearlove, Mark Malloch-Brown, and that old hag Queen Elizabeth.
.
Douglas can’t wait to say “I told you so” with the blockbuster reports coming out that Hildabeast was the ‘Russian operative’ she sent the FBI on a witchhunt for. You will laugh along with us because you have known this for years, too!
Check this Cat Report on debate details that we discuss in the audio.
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Betsy-and-Thomas-Right-Again.mp3
.
.
.
.
Know-Nothing Comey Clings to Russia-Collusion Hoax
.
.
.
LIFE IN PRISON FOR HOAXES RELATED TO BIOLOGICAL HAZARDS — Peggy Hall
Richard C. Walker and Larry Ellison. Is there a relationship – both were involved in the Internet of Things in the early conception days.
RICHARD WALKER’S PATENT COULD NOT WORK WITHOUT LEADER TECHNOLOGIES’ SOCIAL NETWORKING INVENTION, SO THEY STOLE IT
.
.
.
.
.
Cucks of a feather flock together. George Clooney with pal Chris Wallace.
.
American Airlines to Begin Furloughing 19,000 Workers After Pelosi Fails to Agree to Deal with Mnuchin
.
VIDEO: ‘Cuties’ Costs Netflix 28 Million Subscribers | Get Woke Go Broke!
.
Man Arrested in Ambush Shooting of Two Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies
.
.
VIDEO from Vernon Coleman: Why I Believe Politicians and Advisors Will Go to Prison
.
.
What’s up with the Royals eating humans?
Trump’s ex-national security adviser says president is ‘aiding and abetting’ Putin
To which, patriots remind H. R. McMaster of his TREASON and see that Politico in the article above is trying to give this traitor “cover”.
Zoom and the Treason of H. R. McMaster
.
Emmet Sullivan’s Kangaroo Court
.
Kyle Rittenhouse to sue Biden, campaign for libel, attorney says
.
.
More Than 500 JPMorgan Employees Inexplicably Got Emergency Virus Relief Funds
.
Brad Parscale resigns from Trump campaign
.
.
Mad Genocidist Bill Gates: West Must Finance Global Vaccine Distribution Network If It Wants To Defeat COVID-19
.
‘Everybody dies’: Musk says neither he nor his family will take Covid-19 vaccine, blasts Bill Gates as ‘knucklehead’
.
.