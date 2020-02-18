.

“Such a meeting would mean Murphy had done the type of secret coordination with foreign leaders to potentially undermine the U.S. government that he accused Trump officials of doing as they prepared for Trump’s administration. In February 2017, Murphy demanded investigations of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn because he had a phone call with his counterpart-to-be in Russia.”

Here is a Twitter thread that contains more info on Murphy’s secret meetings.

“Judge Jackson now has a request for a new trial based on the unambiguous & self outed bias of the foreperson of the jury, whose also a lawyer, by the way. ‘Madam foreperson, your a lawyer, you have a duty, an affirmative obligation, to reveal to us when we selected you the…..

…..would order a new trial, I’m not so sure about Judge Jackson, I don’t know.” @Judgenap (Andrew Napolitano) @foxandfriends

Great news about Amy, stinking swamp bitch, Jackson. Now let’s go after Boasberg who is a dirty granddaddy rat at the bottom of the swamp:

Sundance continues to do a brilliant job showing us the battle zone in the swamp where they use a favorite battle strategy called lawfare, that slow turning legal and bureaucratic rotisserie that never seems to cook anything. Imagine how many years it will take to unravel the Gordian Knot of corruption while a bipartisan Congress, a corrupt Supreme Court, a Commander surrounded by SES enemies stand by ready to start another impeachment hearing.

Patriots, we are not going to win by staying on their D.C. turf. Let’s move the battlefront to a place we can win – and win BIGLY. Our goal is to energize as many folks as we can by encouraging them to attend a great American Revival, called a Trump Rally. The rallies are traveling all across the country.

Here is this week’s schedule:

Tuesday in Los Angeles

Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona for #KAG Rally

Thursday in Colorado Springs, Colorado for #KAG Rally

Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada for a #KAG Rally

Details and free tickets, click on link: https://t.co/5xq67mx4LApic.twitter.com/ZkdnrDrfkZ

We are preaching and teaching the gospel of America First. Let’s move our battle on to a higher plane of engagement – the spiritual realm – by openly and joyfully bringing God, family, and country back into our national pride.

Mark Zuckerbeast + Melinda and Bill ‘save the children with this handy vaccine’ Foundation are concerned that YOU are not swallowing their Chinese flu propaganda.

Actually the folks behind the latest global false flag, those evil planetary rulers from the Pilgrims Society, are royally upset that citizens aren’t buying their latest false flag…this one with a flu theme. They don’t understand that the world has grown weary of their constant chicken little stories that wind up getting our loved ones killed. From the Gulf of Tonkin, to 9-11, Sandy Hook, San Bernardino, and Mandalay Bay, these false flag operations just keep on trying to scare us into going to war, giving up our guns, and tearing up our Constitution.

The flu, and all of its scary variations, are a huge propaganda extravaganza and sorry to say that even the most stalwart indie media channels have fallen for this narrative, like they did with San Bernardino until we came along and corrected the fake news which ran for a solid 2 weeks before anyone (hello – that’s AIM) told the real story:

After the drama had settled down from this FBI-run false flag, we went to work to educate and enlighten readers how to spot a false flag operation with this internet classic:

You can now spot false flags easily and this ‘Crown’ virus is straight up propaganda, delivered by Q – the real Q. (Read below)

Steady at the wheel, patriots. Flu season will be over soon.

Islam is not a religion, but rather an attempt to hide political ideology and Sharia law inside a cloak of “religion”. Judeao-Christian nations must reject Islam.

This is a case of Senior Executive Services folks getting nervous that Billy Boy isn’t following their enemy operations to take down President Trump and America. Barr is SES so these officials are reminding him to get back on the Crown plantation.

Oops, the vandals might have found out about the evil Pilgrims Society that controls America’s Deep State, Senior Executive Services.

In swamp news, Deputy National Security Advisor Victoria Coates is reportedly being pinned by senior officials in the Trump administration as the so-called “Anonymous,” the hideous little operative deep within the Trump administration who claimed to be the anti-Trump “resistance” on the inside, brazenly writing an essay in the New York Times to ‘assure’ us that the Trump administration was full of such people.

Here is her very unimpressive resume. No matter what – someone like this doesn’t have the skill set required to advise the president on high-level security matters. So good that she is gone.

Let’s look at British Steve Hilton whose resume reeks of being a crown propagandist. He has a show on fake Fox News. He should have ample researchers around him to discover the truth. Instead of calling out the swamp stooges by name – Senior Executive Services – Hilton feigns his British concern over a nameless body of bureaucrats. If you don’t name the enemy, you can’t take them out. Got it?

This is a propaganda strategy that we see all the time, especially with Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, both fake news bloviators: Talk about it, but not really talk about it. Hilton is there to protect the Queen from any nasty findings that might spill over the big pond – like how the Queen Bitch and the Privy Council still control America through crown agents, SERCO, SES, and now we find QinetiQ Group Plc.

We imagine Richard Dearlove calling simpleton Steve and saying “Steve, these patriot information warriors are busting our super secret spying network out of Cobbet Hill Earth Station and QinetiQ Group Plc. Start throwing some propaganda at the masses to distract them. Talk about anything. Throw the damn SES under the bus if you have to. We can’t let this narrative make its way to the Queen.”

Folks this is a type of propaganda. Low info patriots think simpleton Steve is breaking news, when he is actually keeping you in a thought zone called a limited hang out. You think you are getting news, but his job (as a Brit who is loyal to his Queen and there could be a knighthood in his future) is to keep you in his tightly controlled narrative. The average viewer doesn’t even notice that simpleton Steve’s report doesn’t name the enemy SES. And that is the point – you are still uniformed after listening to simpleton Steve and his British propaganda.

We haven’t investigated Steve because frankly he isn’t worth our time, but his resume surely smells like media crown agent.

.@SteveHiltonx: In a Trump second term, the president needs only people committed to his agenda. Clear out the bureaucratic resistance, all of it, no more swamp stooges…#SteveSays #NextRevFNC pic.twitter.com/ZaZ4meoDcl

“The Boomer would be kept comfortable. The Boomer would be resuscitated if that’s what the government and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the family.” https://t.co/M47tD3PdPR

As we have been saying forever and a day: Q is a psyop. It ensnares patriots who do not understand that Q is actually controlled opposition, as it changes from month to month and you never really know who is behind the letter Q and what the agenda of the day is.

We are now discovering in our research that Q is actually QinetiQ Group Plc. They have deliberately made the word hard to say and equally difficult to spell. The Q stands for Queen – and as our readers are finding out, the Queen owns the golden share of this operation that has been using Five Eyes and its super secret (until now) operation at the Pirbright Institute and Cobbet Hill Earth Station (ahem – can we say coronavirus) to spy and control America… and your country, too.

You pronounce QinetiQ like ‘kinetic’.

So many great P. P. Butt memes on the internet. Here’s one that will make a great template. It seems to have been inspired by the comedian in the audio below. The meme was titled:

Buttigieg BTFO