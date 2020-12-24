.
Trump Crosses the Delaware – so to speak. Mike, Doug, and Tyla do a summary of their latest bombshell reports that show the British-American Pilgrims destroying America, using China as its proxie.
Douglas and Michael mention face mask exempt cards in the audio. Some of our new readers may not have printed theirs, yet. I use mine everywhere I shop and don’t wear the mask. The only time it didn’t work was when I had to visit Douglas in the hospital over the last few months where he has been undercover as a surgical patient (wink) to query medical staff about the vaccines. Douglas is recuperating at home now – hope this explains why we haven’t been as active in our audio presentations this month.
Print Your Own Face Mask Exempt Card
How Silicon Valley Stole Everything
St. Michael slays the dragon -sorta what our own Michael McKibben is doing with the Dragon known as China. His spear provided by Gabriel – wink.
China is the British Pilgrims latest communist front man
18 traitors that sold out America to China
JAMES W. BREYER, FACEBOOK KINGPIN, IS THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY SURROGATE IN CHINA AND LITERALLY XI JINPING’S RIGHT HAND MAN
This is a fascist staff that Douglas spoke about in the audio above. These symbols are everywhere in our government.
Pelosi’s Lapel Pin Tells Hidden Message to Deep State
Yeah..this video was good, but notice how it stops short of going all the way to truth. Why isn’t the narrator explaining the British operation behind China? How come no mention of the Rothschilds, Soros, the Privy Council? Aren’t you tired of videos with glitz and glamor that fail to go all the way to name the British-American Pilgrims as the enemy of humanity. They just use China as their big, bad whipping boy.
Make sure your downline knows more than what is presented in this incomplete video.
When is our Dumbass Secretary of State going to start naming the Brits? What about Mark Malloch-Brown and his election system Dominon, Mike. Are you protecting the Privy Council or are you just STUPID and uninformed? What about Richard Dearlove’s attempt to overthrow Trump with the Russia Collusion operation?
MICHAEL R. POMPEO: GROOMED ‘RINO’ INTERLOCKED WITH THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY AND PRIVY COUNCIL
Inquiring minds want to know why Michael Flynn isn’t talking about his association with Richard Dearlove? Did General Flynn tell President Trump about the British interference in our election when he met the President in the Oval Office with Powell, Guiliani and that FBI asset Patrick Byrne?
Sen. Mitt Romney against higher stimulus checks for many people
ZOOM CALL LEAKED – BIDEN DECLARES THIS COUNTRY IS DOOMED ALONG WITH WHITE EUROPEANS!
VIDEO: Trump officially vetoes National Defense Authorization Act for 2021
$1.4 BILLION for Congress salaries and “expenses” including $8.2 MILLION to go directly to the “Office of the Speaker” WTF Nancy?
Charlie Chaplin’s words from 1940 – still be heard around the world
Coronavirus, QinetiQ, and the Rothschild Bombshell
Donald Trump Pardons Sixteen People Including Charlie Kushner, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone
8 Of The Craziest Items In The $900 Billion COVID Blue-State Bailout Bill
Why isn’t Michael Flynn talking about the Lizard Queen and the British Imperial Empire? Is the general trying to protect British interests or is he so far behind the truth that he has become an obstacle in discovering the truth? The President knows if Flynn brought this up in the famous Friday night meeting in the Oval Office. But until we AIM Cats know for sure, we will hold Flynn in the ‘suspect category’ of British loyalists.
Queen Elizabeth II and Privy Council Rig Elections Worldwide
Inquiring minds have to ask…is General Flynn another Benedict in our midst? Please, by all means, correct us here. But we haven’t heard Flynn talk about anything substantive – just sayin’. We know ‘steak with sizzle’ and we know ‘word salad’ – so far Flynn is all salad, no meat on the bone.
Don’t forget those big payouts in the Globalist Stimulus Bill for foreign aid are money laundering operations. We told you all about OPIC and USAID a while back. Refresh your memory with these articles:
Hop on Board the OPIC – USAID Corporate Gravy Train. Operated by Senior Executive Service. Fueled by U.S. Taxpayers.
THE SHADOW GOVERNMENT USES SES, SERCO, AND OPIC AS PORTALS INTO UNSPEAKABLE CORRUPTION
Big Mike takes charge.
Merry Christmas to all you amazing AIM Cats. Please keep in mind that over the holidays through the New Year, you may not hear as regularly from us as you are accustomed. This is a great time to pull our those articles and videos that you haven’t had time to get to. Please use our search bar to find the topics and subjects that you wish to explore.
The video above with Charlie Chaplin reminded us of our own journey, from 2014 when we published the first volume of the Gospel of Sophia series to today when we have revealed the British-American Pilgrims and their intent to destroy humanity.
When we uploaded our book video back then, we knew that the full truth of our planetary predicament would need to be exposed in order to help humanity free itself from the tyranny that Charlie Chaplin spoke about in his movie script. We thought Chaplin’s speech was a perfect overlay for the visual images.
