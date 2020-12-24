.

Trump Crosses the Delaware – so to speak. Mike, Doug, and Tyla do a summary of their latest bombshell reports that show the British-American Pilgrims destroying America, using China as its proxie.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/President-Trump-Crosses-the-Delaware-so-to-speak.mp3

.

Douglas and Michael mention face mask exempt cards in the audio. Some of our new readers may not have printed theirs, yet. I use mine everywhere I shop and don’t wear the mask. The only time it didn’t work was when I had to visit Douglas in the hospital over the last few months where he has been undercover as a surgical patient (wink) to query medical staff about the vaccines. Douglas is recuperating at home now – hope this explains why we haven’t been as active in our audio presentations this month.

.

How Silicon Valley Stole Everything

St. Michael slays the dragon -sorta what our own Michael McKibben is doing with the Dragon known as China. His spear provided by Gabriel – wink.

.

.

.

.

This is a fascist staff that Douglas spoke about in the audio above. These symbols are everywhere in our government.

.

.

.

Yeah..this video was good, but notice how it stops short of going all the way to truth. Why isn’t the narrator explaining the British operation behind China? How come no mention of the Rothschilds, Soros, the Privy Council? Aren’t you tired of videos with glitz and glamor that fail to go all the way to name the British-American Pilgrims as the enemy of humanity. They just use China as their big, bad whipping boy.

Make sure your downline knows more than what is presented in this incomplete video.

THE PLOT TO STEAL AMERICA

When is our Dumbass Secretary of State going to start naming the Brits? What about Mark Malloch-Brown and his election system Dominon, Mike. Are you protecting the Privy Council or are you just STUPID and uninformed? What about Richard Dearlove’s attempt to overthrow Trump with the Russia Collusion operation?

.

Inquiring minds want to know why Michael Flynn isn’t talking about his association with Richard Dearlove? Did General Flynn tell President Trump about the British interference in our election when he met the President in the Oval Office with Powell, Guiliani and that FBI asset Patrick Byrne?

General Flynn and Richard Dearlove yukking it up…What does Flynn know about Dearlove that he isn’t telling the American people?

.

.

.

.

.

.

Charlie Chaplin’s words from 1940 – still be heard around the world

.

.

.

Why isn’t Michael Flynn talking about the Lizard Queen and the British Imperial Empire? Is the general trying to protect British interests or is he so far behind the truth that he has become an obstacle in discovering the truth? The President knows if Flynn brought this up in the famous Friday night meeting in the Oval Office. But until we AIM Cats know for sure, we will hold Flynn in the ‘suspect category’ of British loyalists.

.

.

Inquiring minds have to ask…is General Flynn another Benedict in our midst? Please, by all means, correct us here. But we haven’t heard Flynn talk about anything substantive – just sayin’. We know ‘steak with sizzle’ and we know ‘word salad’ – so far Flynn is all salad, no meat on the bone.

..

Don’t forget those big payouts in the Globalist Stimulus Bill for foreign aid are money laundering operations. We told you all about OPIC and USAID a while back. Refresh your memory with these articles:

.

.

.

.

Big Mike takes charge.

.

.

Merry Christmas to all you amazing AIM Cats. Please keep in mind that over the holidays through the New Year, you may not hear as regularly from us as you are accustomed. This is a great time to pull our those articles and videos that you haven’t had time to get to. Please use our search bar to find the topics and subjects that you wish to explore.

.

The video above with Charlie Chaplin reminded us of our own journey, from 2014 when we published the first volume of the Gospel of Sophia series to today when we have revealed the British-American Pilgrims and their intent to destroy humanity.

When we uploaded our book video back then, we knew that the full truth of our planetary predicament would need to be exposed in order to help humanity free itself from the tyranny that Charlie Chaplin spoke about in his movie script. We thought Chaplin’s speech was a perfect overlay for the visual images.

Know Her. Know Thyself. Once hidden in HIStory, the being of Sophia has been resurrected for all to experience Her love and wisdom. Start your journey of a path of modern initiation at http://www.gospelofsophia.com

