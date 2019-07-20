Anonymous Patriots
Great granddaughter of white, Irish slave trader says reparations not enough. Get out your checkbook, Kamala.

Kamala Harris on Reparations: ‘Writing a Check’ Not ‘Gonna Be Enough’

Kamala Harris’ Horrible Skeletons in the Closet

federal reservett federal reserve

If it Wasn’t Recorded You Would NOT BELIEVE It!! If you don’t watch all of this, please FF to the end with the shrieking woman. Here is Marianne’s unedited sermon for those that see further meme video potential..

.

More Than 100 Bills Proposed in 30 States to Expand, Restrict or Eliminate Vaccine Informed Consent Rights

Yale, MIT study: 22 million, not 11 million, undocumented immigrants in US

Trump’s Big Win on the Citizenship Question

California’s Homeless Crisis Has Reached “Epic Proportions”

Miss Michigan World America stripped of title over comments about hijab

kathy zhu.JPG

Kathy Zhu Reaction After Losing Her Crown: We NEED Diversity Of Thought, Not Only Color!

Italy’s Salvini Draws Up Plans To Raid “Illegal Settlements”

GOP investigators seek Nellie Ohr’s research for Fusion GPS on Trump family

How Long is Jeffrey Epstein For This World?

Amazing Polly continues the research into William Bar’s time at the Dalton school and points out the fake news reporting over at the Daily Beast. Nice work, Polly!

Now that you have been red-pilled on the truth of IBM’s Nazi roots and its current involvement in establishing a global system of digital tyranny, check out the video below about Gary Kildall. This video, published over a year ago, will give you another perspective of IBM’s thievery and dark intentions to enslave humanity in a digital prison.

For those of you not familiar with IBM’s dark history, here are two recent posts:

Tech Lords, British Black Chamber, Nazi IBM, and Five Eyes

The “IBM Internet of Things” is the continuation of the New World Order

Watch out. This video is also filled with lies and propaganda…but the AIM community is smart enough now to see through them.

The Man Who COULD Have Been Bill Gates [Gary Kildall]

KKK antifa

Senate Bill Would ‘Properly Identify’ Antifa As ‘Domestic Terrorist Organization’

.

An email conversation between AIM Patriot Jim and Conclave Michael gives us a lesson in how to spot a globalist:

Jim: 

kim wyman.JPGDo we have any research on how the Aspen Institute was formed, its financiers, who is driving this institute, and affiliations?  My reason is that I believe the Republican Party State Auditor, Kim Wyman, is a globalist agent inserted into WA state to put control mechanisms via the voting machine technology for the globalist left wing agenda. I would like to do a succinct hit piece on her if the evidence supports my theory.

International Partners

Michael:

No research on Aspen, but just look at their supporters.

Jim:

The End of Globalization? A Global Investigation

I read through their menu of programs. They are definitely a globalist front for left wing change despite the moral signaling throughout their propaganda. Save the whales, green energy, AOC’s New Green  Deal, etc. This is the foundation to which that Kim Wyman belongs, WA secretary of state.

https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/organizations/aspen-institute-ai/

It is funded by George Soros and the Open Society Foundation. Definitely a Fascist organization.

Michael:

Nail Little Kimmy.

aim is anti propaganda

We told you about the INFOWAR that the globalists are waging against us, but didn’t tell us. Best way to win this long war, promoted Rhodes, was to make sure the enemy (that’s all us patriots out here) are ‘asleep’ -poorly educated, not fully informed, always struggling to survive.

The modern version of the Great Information War started with Cecil Rhodes and his 200-year plan to take over the world.

propaganda posterState-sanctioned propaganda is used on the citizens of the world to keep us from being awake and alert to their lies, revisionist history, and evil plans. If you have been reading our site for awhile you know about these issues. But not everyone will have the time and the intellectual capabilities of understanding the information battlefield.

Yellow Journalism: Globalist Weapon of Mass Deception

Patriots Expose the 100-Year Anglo-American Propaganda War That Has Terrorized the World with War, Strife, and Poverty

BRITISH PRIVY COUNCIL SECRETLY TOOK CONTROL OF GLOBAL WIRELESS

That is why it is so important that as you can and your talents permit, you find creative ways to help the sheeple in your own social network to wake up. The immediate goal is to get everyone – in countries around the world – to oust their globalist politicians and replace with those that want to protect their national sovereignty, unique cultures and languages, and the evolution (not devolution) of the human being.

Calling on all INFORMATION WARRIORS to get to work, making and/or pushing memes, tweets, videos, and posts that can wake up your friends and family. We are all teachers!

make memes.JPG

GONE: Trump Campaign Plastic Straws SELL OUT Same Day They’re Announced

NO MORE DISAPPOINTMENTS explained by Hans Wilhelm

We all know that our Conclave kitties are much smarter than the kitties from Snopes.

Snopes meme

Snopes lies about Kamala Harris’s connection to Hamilton Brown

…now back to Hamilton Brown, the slave master and trader known as great-granddaddy by Kamala Harris.

Henry Whiteley. (1832). Three Months in Jamaica, in 1832 [Sep. 03, 1832 to Dec. 08, 1832], A Residence of Seven Weeks on a Sugar Plantation. Published by J. Blackwell & Co. for the Anti-Slavery Society, Verbatim Reprint. British Museum.

This Whiteley’s account is even mentioned in Hamilton Brown’s Wikipedia entry. However, the public Wikipedia version includes glaring omissions of its sanitized discussion of Hamilton Brown’s heinous support of slavery. Those omissions have been added to this version.

hamilton brown 8.png

Henry Whiteley. (1832). Three Months in Jamaica, in 1832 [Sep. 03, 1832 to Dec. 08, 1832], A Residence of Seven Weeks on a Sugar Plantation. Published by J. Blackwell & Co. for the Anti-Slavery Society, Verbatim Reprint. British Museum.

jamaica.jpg

Here’s what Hamilton Brown told the young Englishman Whiteley about Jamaican slaves upon his arrival in Jamaica on Sep. 03, 1832 the year before the Slavery Abolition Act of 1933 was passed by the British Parliament:

p. 3

hamilton brown 9.jpg

Here is what Whiteley concluded from his observations after just seven weeks where his questions about the slave life and treatment led him to be threatened by a mob led by a spokesman named “Mr. Brown” (if not Hamilton Brown, then almost certainly a relative since Brown belonged to the group that threatened him – the Saint Ann’s Colonial Church Union) who forced him to flee the country for his life.

p. 22

Hamilton Brown 10

Remarkably, Wikipedia does not mention Kamala Harris’ relationship to slaver Hamilton Brown via her father Donald J. Harris, even though the relationship has been confirmed by her father who is a Stanford economics professor emeritus.

Brent Scher. (Jul. 09, 2019). Kamala Harris’s Ancestors Owned Slaves, Her Father Says – Presidential hopeful’s Jamaican father wrote about his slave-holding ancestor. Free Beacon.

Editor. (Jan. 13, 2019). Kamala Harris’ Jamaican Heritage – Updated – 14.01.2019. Jamaica Global Online.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/kamala-harris-ancestor-slaves/

Snopes flat out lies about Kamala Harris’s connection to Hamilton Brown.

Kamala’s own father proves that Snopes is lying:

Brent Scher. (Jul. 09, 2019). Kamala Harris’s Ancestors Owned Slaves, Her Father Says – Presidential hopeful’s Jamaican father wrote about his slave-holding ancestor. Free Beacon.

Editor. (Jan. 13, 2019). Kamala Harris’ Jamaican Heritage – Updated – 14.01.2019. Jamaica Global Online.

The Templars and the Spear of Antioch

whosoever possesses spear

MIchael Douglas Tyla Lance
Micheal and the Gabriels

Just sayin’…..

