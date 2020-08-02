.

Breaking News: Just leaked Jan. 08, 1981 PM Margaret Thatcher 10 Downing Street letter shows seditious use of the American Pilgrims Society and Georgetown as instruments of British foreign policy and propaganda

Francis Richards, Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). (Jan. 08, 1981). Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s Visit to the United States: Georgetown University, U.S. Pilgrims Society, including Donovan Award. 10 Downing Street.

This is yet more proof that the U.S. members of the Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society are all traitors to the United States and its sovereignty. Remember, Pilgrims vice presidents Henry Kissinger and Paul Volcker (2007-2008) were chief orchestrators of the 2008 bank “bailout” scam to enable Pilgrims banks to further consolidate their global power for the takeover of the American Republic.

See: AFI. (Jul. 28, 2020). The Anglo-American (British) Pilgrims Society and its CFR minions used the Marshall Plan, shrouded in anti-communism, to seize control of global banking using Nazi & Japanese stolen gold. Americans for Innovation.

Calling on all keyboard warriors: Let’s make sure that the evil ones at the Pilgrims Society know that the citizens of the world have busted their operation into the wide open internet. They cannot hide anywhere on the planet because we know that THEY are responsible for the deaths of millions of our brothers and sisters and ancestors, for pestilence and poverty, and for lies, propaganda, and indoctrination.

Have everyone in your network send an email to:

The Pilgrims of Great Britain

Mrs. A. Thompson, Executive Secretary

7 Beeches Close

Saffron Walden

Essex

CB11 4BU

United Kingdom (UK)

Put the enemies of Planet Earth on notice that We the People are going to destroy their operations and bust them, individually by name, for their crimes against humanity. You may not think that a little ole email from you from one of your old email accounts will make a difference, but it will. The Pilgrims Society members have spent centuries hiding from us, trying to rule us from their high and mighty perch on top of their global pyramid.

Time that we bring some digital torches and pitchforks to their hidey-holes.

Make sure to include copies of research with evidence that proves YOU know their crimes and have obtained the evidence. Below is a selection of articles. Pick and chose what you like; have different team members send different links. Let’s make sure they are cornered by citizens around the world.

First,

Then, use anyone of these links to make your case. (We have plenty more on our sites, if you run out of info-ammo.) Write you own email body and VENT like a patriot using a full arsenal of truth to take out these alien reptiles.

If you want to put together an entire packet, think about sending Mrs. A. Thompson, Executive Secretary, a flash drive with these articles, plus more that you gather from our sites, with your cover letter telling them that you will share this information worldwide. Make sure any other links you include, contain FACTS and hardcore EVIDENCE.

Demand that the Pilgrims Society CEASE and DESIST their operations to control and exterminate humanity.

The article below is intense and the pictures horrifying. There are pictures of pedophilia and cannibalism that are very disturbing. For those of you that may have missed the Pizzagate-Pedogate articles and videos of a few years ago (much has been wiped off the internet), this collection of pictures will bring you up to speed. Included are pictures of an infant who has been frazzledripped, allegedly by Clinton and Abedin, from the Weiner laptop.

Getting tired of stupid politicians and irrelevant so-called journalists? Don’t be a dummy! Know who Christopher Steele was working for and call out politicians and reporters who are pushing propaganda.

Time to finish what we thought had been won – our independence from Her Majesty the Queen (P. S. Don’t hold your breath for the Queen’s shill John Solomon to report on this. He is so far behind the truth narrative, that he is still pointing to Russia. Here’s the latest from Solomon the Propagandist.)

The leading contenders include California Sen. Kamala Harris, California Rep. Karen Bass and Obama national security adviser Susan Rice. The deliberations remain fluid, however, and the campaign has reviewed nearly a dozen possible running mates.

Evil

AIM Patriot Regina writes:

I have seen three times now at Kroger around 6.00 am a guy, middle aged, with two or three masks on plus a shield and to top it all off, a helmet..

I think these are the left behind people, while we going to a higher frequency!

Our reply: There are many ‘dimensions’ of consciousness on Earth. Plants and animals exist with us on Earth in realms uniquely theirs. They exist in the vibration of their group souls. So, too, do humans exist in different realms of existence. We are at many levels of consciousness as billions of people face their previous life karma, receiving blessings of their good deeds and thoughts or rectifying those that need karmic redress.

Every body is exactly where they need to be karmically. Your life and your current situation was brought upon by you. If you want to improve your life situation, look no further than your own thoughts and deeds. You might also consider giving ‘service’ to a higher cause or to a special teacher or leader. Giving service, as a free human deed without any outside compulsion, can do wonders in creating better karma in future life times. Everybody creates his/her own heaven or hell right here on Earth – it is your choice.

We have a relationship with you, dear AIM patriot. Where does it exist? For a few, we may meet in the three-dimensional world, but for most of us on the internet, we are connecting beyond space and time (4D). We are HERE in this moment, whenever you have arrived – today, tomorrow, a year, sharing a similar consciousness, or an awareness with one another. This is a higher dimension. Our relationship is in the 5D realm. Where does it exist? For a few, we may meet in the three-dimensional world, but for most of us on the internet, we are connecting beyond space and time (4D). We are HERE in this moment, whenever you have arrived – today, tomorrow, a year, sharing a similar consciousness, or an awareness with one another. This is a higher dimension. Our relationship is in the 5D realm.

This is a realm of love, light, truth, consciousness. This is where we join to become OUR SPIRIT . We are here with you in this awareness. Others will arrive when they are ready, but we may not see them here for awhile. There are many who still have karma in the 3D/4D realms. Let’s be gentle with them and meet them in their comfort zone, while gently bringing them one step closer to truth.

AIM Patriot Bonnie writes:

Our Reply: We are excited for you and your wisdom child, Bonnie. The ‘Wisdom Children’, as we call them, are now incarnating into the world. Parents, you know if your child is one. Please give them the special attention they need in their formative years.

They are eager to learn and explore. They love to play, create, and imagine. These highly evolved beings, inside tiny bodies, do not belong in indoctrination centers all day, performing mindless rote tasks, taking quizzes and tests, and staying socially distanced from their friends with their beautiful faces muzzled.

We recommend Waldorf schools for children (K-12), and, if not available, Montessori schools for pre-primary through 8th grade. For parents who are homeschooling, you might check out the Waldorf homeschool materials at Oak Meadow. Additionally, we prepared supplemental materials for you at www.eternal curriculum.com with a homeschool outline called Intuitive Learning and free PDF downloads of two books Douglas has written to help you with stories and activities.

We also recommend that you join a homeschool support group so that you can learn from other parents and get involved. By growing your network, your children will flourish from a community of parents who want to preserve the sanctity of home education.

Remember, Bonnie, that Master Waldorf teacher Douglas Gabriel is available to answer your questions, if the need arises. Below are a few links that we thought may interest you and others who are considering a Waldorf homeschool.

AIM Patriot Scotty writes:

Betsy, we had a family meeting and decided. The girls (6 and 9) are staying home. WOW I am so happy about this. NOW if the President can defund the schools and cut taxes or maybe pay the families to homeschool. Thank you ️️

.

