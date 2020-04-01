Xi and the Queen Cost the World Trillions

$$ TRILLION$ AT STAKE!!

America Demands Reparations!!

noun the making of amends for wrong or injury done: reparation for an injustice.

Usually reparations. compensation in money, material, labor, etc., payable by a defeated country to another country or to an individual for loss suffered during or as a result of war.

restoration to good condition.

repair1 (def 7) .

After we settle our account with China, we are coming for the Queen for sanctions, fines, and HUGE reparations for creating this virus monster in their Pirbright labs, disseminating the weaponized germ in Wuhan, and blaming Chicom Xi for a global pandemic. The Queen literally holds the controlling shares of these companies and must be held financially responsible for British war crimes against America.

If you don’t think we have hard EVIDENCE and DOCUMENTATION on how the British ran this biowarfare on the world, then hunker down while you are on your coronavirus vacation lock-down and see what our community knows to be true. Then go out and educate and enlighten your network of friends, family, and colleagues.

This is war. The Great Information War. YOU are an information warrior. Use this time off to do some online homework assignments from the AIM School of Truth.

Here’s the plan, patriots. After we negotiate our trade imbalance with China to offset the cost of the damage they have done to the American economy – TRILLIONS$$$, we go after the Queen. The British Imperial Empire, the Pilgrims Society, and the Privy Council must pay the United States, and perhaps even your country, for destroying our peaceful country by spewing their CROWN coronavirus onto the world.

AIM Patriot Scotty M. writes:

Please tell me the president knows all this information! Please tell me there’s a higher power that’s going to punish these evil people! I have grandkids that mean the world to me.

Our reply: Folks, help Scotty get the message to the president – for his grandkids and your kids as well. Here is a tiny url of this post that you can include in your email to the President. https://archive.is/S9hwU

